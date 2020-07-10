COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
According to the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, hydration is key to supporting the body’s ability to fight COVID-19 and support the immune system.
Photo Release
Experts urge public to take closer look at drinking water
(Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippine — Water is important in everyday hydration. A document released by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition cites hydration as key to supporting the body’s ability to fight COVID-19 and support the immune system, recommending 2 to 4 ounces of clear liquid beverages every 15 minutes.

“Keeping properly hydrated at a time like this refreshes our bodies and keeps the virus away,” said Dr. Sybil Bravo, a clinical associate professor at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital and a member of the Blood-Borne Infectious Diseases Core Team.

Health experts around the world continue to stress the need for proper hydration, along with getting enough sleep and proper handwashing, as the best way to ward off the COVID-19 virus.

However, access to safe and clean water continues to be a challenge. Health experts reveal that it is not enough that the water you drink looks clean to the naked eye.

Your water should also be proven clean through lab tests to avoid common water-borne diseases, such as cholera, dysentery, and gastroenteritis. Unfiltered water also has many potential contaminants, such as chlorine, heavy metals and allergens, as well as parasites.

There are many harmful substances and minerals in unpurified water, and not all bottled water in the market is the same.

Finding clean water that undergoes stringent purification processes to filter harmful substances and minerals means checking the purification process it undergoes. Some follow stricter global processes to ensure that they are truly clean.

Wilkins Pure, one of the water brands of The Coca-Cola Company, is certain to be clean and pure.

With international certifications under its belt, Wilkins Pure goes through an advanced, seven-step purification process, which helps assure that the water you drink purifies the body of toxins.

 

Learn more about the Wilkins via its official Facebook page or cokebeverages.ph.

