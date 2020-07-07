WATCH: Catriona Gray reveals key to achieving body goals

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared a few pointers on how she keeps being at the pinnacle of health while maintaining her remarkable figure outside of pageantry.

During her recent evening Q&A session with Madame Tussauds, Catriona was asked by a supporter if she has a special diet or any tips to attaining "body goals" like hers.

“First off, I do want to address that we all have different body types because we're all unique, so some diets that work for some may not work for others,” the 26-year-old said as disclaimer.

Meal preparation is at the heart of Catriona’s diet since she grew up accustomed to making her own food.

“For me, I grew up with my mom always making food at home,” she relayed, “so I became very used to making my own food.”

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen said that she particularly enjoys eating fresh fruits and vegetables lending to her background growing up in tropical countries.

“So I always like eating when I'm hungry but knowing also when I'm full. It's really about listening to your body.” — Video from Madame Tussauds via YouTube