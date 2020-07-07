Prue Life UK’s Pulse and its new feature, Wellness Goals and Habits, invite Filipinos to begin their health journey

MANILA, Philippines — The familiarity and use of mobile devices and the Internet, in general, are now shaping the way people look at health.

In the Philippines, digital health first took the form of open-source telemedicine channels and mobile health hotlines that connected remote patients with specialists in hospitals through various gadgets. More digital health assistive tools followed, helping users actively take charge of their overall health and stay in tip-top shape—even from the comforts of home.

To help more Filipinos live a healthier lifestyle and alleviate their worries during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading life insurer Pru Life UK is encouraging people to try Pulse, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered health and wellness app including its new feature, Wellness Goals and Habits.

Mobile health assistant

Wellness Goals and Habits is a collection of life-changing goals and habits—Healthy Eating, Move More, Shape Up Your Body, Lose Weight, and Sleep Better—that anybody can follow daily.

This nifty mobile app transforms our smartphones into a virtual dietician, nurse, gym buddy, fitness trainer, and wellness coach all in one! With just a simple tap or swipe, any smartphone becomes a handy guide and companion in your fitness journey.

For instance, the Healthy Eating goal challenges users to observe a sugar-free day or fixed mealtimes, and track their calories, among others. Users can take on three simultaneous habits and once they complete a certain set of challenges, they will be able to unlock bigger habits and goals.

Under the Health tab, users can find Healthcheck, a self-assessment tool that gives a holistic view of their physical and mental health, while also offering insight into long-term disease risk while the Symptom Checker gives an understanding of symptoms, particularly potential causes, conditions, and issues.

BMI Recorder is an AI-assisted tool that promptly computes a person’s body mass index just by uploading a selfie while the Find Clinic feature uses GPS technology to look for hospitals and clinics near the location of the user.

Other notable in-app features include the My Communities, Wrinkle Mirror, Health Awareness Updates, Hospital Locator, and Safety Card which all give app users relevant health information that is readily available with just a few taps on their smartphone.

Free accident, COVID-19 insurance

By downloading the Pulse app, users can also avail of free COVID-19 coverage and Personal Accident Insurance that protect against the unfortunate passing as a result of COVID-19 or an accident. Users can avail of the free coverage until July 15, subject to terms and conditions.

Pulse leverages digital technologies to help Filipinos prevent, postpone, and protect themselves against the onset of diseases, including COVID-19.

Get the Pulse app now for free and discover tailor-made solutions that you can take for a more holistic approach to health and wellness.

Take charge of your own health journey today and download Pulse on Google Play and Apple App Store. For more information, announcements and updates, Like and follow Pru Life UK on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.