COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
UNICEF supports the Department of Education to ensure that all children can continue learning in the new normal.
UNICEF/UN014974/Estey
‘Shop2Give Hope’ to Filipino families, children affected by pandemic – here’s how
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from the stoppage of public transportation and commerce, the staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also saw the closure of schools around the globe.

According to a UNICEF analysis, over 132 countries have imposed such measure, affecting over 1.8 billion children and youth, thereby putting a halt at their education for months.

In the Philippine setting and with the plans to reopen schools in August, things seem less optimistic, especially considering the limited internet capacity and availability in urban poor and rural areas.

For the less fortunate Filipino families, not only are they affected by COVID-19 in terms of basic needs and livelihood, their children’s hopes, dreams and better future are also at stake.

While the responsibility of empowering schools and teachers to resume classes—physically or digitally in the new normal—rests mainly on the government and education sector, we, too, can do our part.

We can support various organizations that have responded to relief and humanitarian efforts. UNICEF in the Philippines, for one, has mobilized education-related programs to enable 28 million Filipino children* get back to learning.

To help this cause, we can shop to give hope to the Filipino youth.

On July 1, Unilever’s Shop2Give Hope sale returns for the benefit of UNICEF’s education-related programs in the country. Now on its third year, the sale happening on Lazada offers beloved household brands Cream Silk, Dove, Surf, Closeup, Breeze and Knorr discounted at up to 70% off.

Here’s how we can further support Filipino families and children through Shop2Give Hope sale:

Limited, exclusive offers

Giving customers more reasons to shop, the following exclusive deals will be offered throughout the one-day only sale:

  • All day discount and offers, up to 70%off on Unilever products
  • Free shipping, capped at P125 off, with a minimum purchase of P1,000
  • Limited edition Shop2Give Hope bundles
  • A chance to win vouchers worth P200 and other exciting prizes

Livestream with celebrities

Add favorite products to cart as early as June 28 and be treated to a special all-day livestream featuring the country’s biggest names, including AC Bonifacio, Kobe Paras, Luis Manzano,Ylona Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Alex Gonzaga, Heart Evangelista and many more.

Tune in on the Lazada Live platform from June 29 to July 1 for special interviews and performances, as well as exclusive giveaways.

Learn-from-home package

Unilever and Lazada also want to give their shoppers a chance to also upgrade their own work-from-home or learn-from-home set-up.

By liking and sharing the Shop2Give Hope post from Lazada’s Facebook page, get a chance to be one of five winners of Learn-from-Home packages. Worth P100,000, a package consists of a Lenovo laptop, a Sennheiser headset with mic, a study table and a Herman Miller ergonomic chair plus a year’s supply of Unilever products.

“Shop2Give Hope is a purpose-driven initiative built on our belief in the power of collective action and shared advocacy. Lazada and UNICEF have supported us for the past two runs and with this renewed partnership, we are focused on enabling alternative education,” shares Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines’ chairman and CEO.

 “The proceeds from this initiative will boost our efforts to ensure children continue their education by providing learning resources and developing online platforms and strategies for those children and families without connectivity at home,” said Isy Faingold, chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines.

Join the movement and help secure the future of young Filipinos, by shopping to give hope on July 1.

 

For more information on Unilever and Lazada’s Shop2Give Hope sale in support of UNICEF Philippines, visit the store here, or check out the Unilever Philippines Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UnileverPhilippines/. — EUDEN VALDEZ

 

*The population in need as identified in the UNICEF Philippines operational response plan.

LAZADA UNICEF UNILEVER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
‘Shop2Give Hope’ to Filipino families, children affected by pandemic – here’s how
We can support various organizations that have responded to relief and humanitarian efforts. UNICEF in the Philippines, for...
1 hour ago
Health And Family
11 hours ago
High-touch points to watch out for in the mall to avoid COVID-19 spread
By Lai S. Reyes | 11 hours ago
One hundred days since the government imposed quarantine measures, we’re still watching in alarm as fresh, new cases...
Health And Family
fbfb
11 hours ago
During ECQ, fear ran high in our house.Then we discovered meditation
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 11 hours ago
It’s important to silence your mind so that you can connect with your intuition. Daily meditation can also lower high...
Health And Family
fbfb
11 hours ago
I dreamed a dream
By Paulynn Sicam | 11 hours ago
I wonder what kind of dreams or nightmares most other Filipinos are having in this uncertain season of the deadly COVID-...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
3 days ago
Going hand in hand: Safeguard takes lead in public hygiene, safety in the new normal
By Gerald Dizon | 3 days ago
As lockdowns ease and economies scramble to get things back on track, Safeguard takes the lead with its vow and ambition for...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
What is dexamethasone? Is it effective vs COVID-19?
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Here are your questions about dexamethasone, including its pros and cons, answered.
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with