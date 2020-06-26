‘Shop2Give Hope’ to Filipino families, children affected by pandemic – here’s how

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from the stoppage of public transportation and commerce, the staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also saw the closure of schools around the globe.

According to a UNICEF analysis, over 132 countries have imposed such measure, affecting over 1.8 billion children and youth, thereby putting a halt at their education for months.

In the Philippine setting and with the plans to reopen schools in August, things seem less optimistic, especially considering the limited internet capacity and availability in urban poor and rural areas.

For the less fortunate Filipino families, not only are they affected by COVID-19 in terms of basic needs and livelihood, their children’s hopes, dreams and better future are also at stake.

While the responsibility of empowering schools and teachers to resume classes—physically or digitally in the new normal—rests mainly on the government and education sector, we, too, can do our part.

We can support various organizations that have responded to relief and humanitarian efforts. UNICEF in the Philippines, for one, has mobilized education-related programs to enable 28 million Filipino children* get back to learning.

To help this cause, we can shop to give hope to the Filipino youth.

On July 1, Unilever’s Shop2Give Hope sale returns for the benefit of UNICEF’s education-related programs in the country. Now on its third year, the sale happening on Lazada offers beloved household brands Cream Silk, Dove, Surf, Closeup, Breeze and Knorr discounted at up to 70% off.

Here’s how we can further support Filipino families and children through Shop2Give Hope sale:

Limited, exclusive offers

Giving customers more reasons to shop, the following exclusive deals will be offered throughout the one-day only sale:

All day discount and offers, up to 70%off on Unilever products

Free shipping, capped at P125 off, with a minimum purchase of P1,000

Limited edition Shop2Give Hope bundles

A chance to win vouchers worth P200 and other exciting prizes

Livestream with celebrities

Add favorite products to cart as early as June 28 and be treated to a special all-day livestream featuring the country’s biggest names, including AC Bonifacio, Kobe Paras, Luis Manzano,Ylona Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Alex Gonzaga, Heart Evangelista and many more.

Tune in on the Lazada Live platform from June 29 to July 1 for special interviews and performances, as well as exclusive giveaways.

Learn-from-home package

Unilever and Lazada also want to give their shoppers a chance to also upgrade their own work-from-home or learn-from-home set-up.

By liking and sharing the Shop2Give Hope post from Lazada’s Facebook page, get a chance to be one of five winners of Learn-from-Home packages. Worth P100,000, a package consists of a Lenovo laptop, a Sennheiser headset with mic, a study table and a Herman Miller ergonomic chair plus a year’s supply of Unilever products.

“Shop2Give Hope is a purpose-driven initiative built on our belief in the power of collective action and shared advocacy. Lazada and UNICEF have supported us for the past two runs and with this renewed partnership, we are focused on enabling alternative education,” shares Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines’ chairman and CEO.

“The proceeds from this initiative will boost our efforts to ensure children continue their education by providing learning resources and developing online platforms and strategies for those children and families without connectivity at home,” said Isy Faingold, chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines.

Join the movement and help secure the future of young Filipinos, by shopping to give hope on July 1.

For more information on Unilever and Lazada's Shop2Give Hope sale in support of UNICEF Philippines, visit the store here, or check out the Unilever Philippines Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UnileverPhilippines/. — EUDEN VALDEZ

*The population in need as identified in the UNICEF Philippines operational response plan.