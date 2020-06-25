COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Actress Kris Aquino and son Bimby
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot
Kris Aquino's son Bimby gets sight problems during lockdown; experts give eye health tips
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino’s youngest son Bimby, who is now a “quaranteen” after celebrating his 13th birthday a month into the community quarantine, reported issues with his vision during the lockdown imposed over the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mommy Kris took to social media yesterday to tell her fans about Bimby's latest obstacle.

 

 

“We got permission for Bimb to get an eye exam because he’s been complaining of blurry vision... his growth spurt over the summer lockdown contributed to the big change in his ‘nearsightedness’... time for new glasses,” Kris posted along with a photo of her bunso.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, opthalmologist Dr. David William Hornfield advised parents to cut their children's gadget use to curb the common eye problem of myopia or nearsightedness.

Related: WATCH: Ophthalmologist gives tips to save eyesight from 'myopia epidemic'

Meanwhile, opthalmology resident Olivia Killeen and health behavioral and policy professor Shu-Fang Shih wrote in The Jakarta Post earlier this month that more screen time and less outdoor time caused by coronavirus-related state restrictions can both harm children's vision and put them at higher risk of developing myopia.

“Parents can help by carefully managing their children’s screen time to support educational use while limiting cartoons and video games. They can also encourage more outdoors activities while maintaining social distancing,” they wrote.

The World Health Organization has recommended physical activity and specific limitations on screen use (capped at one hour) for children under the age of 5.

The Children's Eye Foundation similarly provided a checklist on how parents can keep their children's eyes healthy for life.

