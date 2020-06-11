COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
How then can diabetics escape COVID-19’s deadly claws?
Peejhunt via Pixabay
Diabetes in the time of COVID-19: Doctor gives tips to manage disease during pandemic
Maridol Ranoa-Bismark (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Diabetes may not seem as scary as cancer, but it is as deadly as the Big C.

In his article titled "Diabetes Care in the Philippines," Dr. Gerry Tan says that the incidence of the disease is growing at an alarming rate in Asia, including the Philippines. He attributes this to a sedentary lifestyle due to  rapid urbanization.

The Health Department lists diabetes as one of the leading causes of death in the Philippines (along with heart ailments, cancer, tuberculosis and others). In 2016, the Philippine Center for Diabetes Education Foundation revealed that over six million Filipinos are diagnosed with diabetes, a chronic illness arising from high sugar levels in the blood.

Dr. John Anthony Duenas, an internist (adult diseases specialist) blames the Filipinos’ love for rice, which some consider merienda fare. Duenas also observes that unlike their grandparents, today’s generation are fond of fastfood and deliveries like donuts, pizza, spaghetti, cakes, and now, milk tea. Kakanin or rice cakes is another favorite.

According to him, the perils of diabetes have intensified, now that novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is upon us.

“Diabetics are more susceptible to infections including COVID-19 because they have defective immune systems. They become severe and worst cases when they get infected with COVID. Some, especially those with long-standing uncontrolled diabetes who got infected with COVID, are more difficult to treat. Their cases are more complicated because they may already have complications such as kidney failure, peripheral vascular disease or problem with circulation, coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease or stroke,” he revealed.

The doctor, Duenas said, must address these complicating factors in treating diabetes. He added that our bodies perceive infections like COVID-19 as stress. So the blood sugar should be monitored regularly and would be difficult to control.

Duenas explained that this is why it is important to control diabetes and strive for a normal blood sugar level during this time of the pandemic. This also explains why diabetics, the elderly, those below 12 years old, the hypertensives, and those with pre-existing lung conditions, belong to the vulnerable population these days.

How then can diabetics escape COVID-19’s deadly claws?

Duenas offered the same pieces of advice as he would to other people without diabetes: avoid person-to-person contact. Wear a  face mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands and sanitize surfaces often. More importantly, stay home unless absolutely necessary since some COVID-19 transmitters are asymptomatic.

Pre-diabetics, he said, must make lifestyle changes to keep their condition from worsening. They must follow a low-carbohydrate diet, exercise for at least 30 minutes daily, at least five days a week, and avoid cigarette and alcohol. They must also check their blood sugar regularly.

For more tips on diabetes, the Dueñas Medical & Children’s Clinic offers a free webinar titled “Mabuti Pa Ang Langgam Alam- A Lay Forum on Diabetes” on Friday, June 12, 10 a.m. to noon. Resource person is diabetologist  Dr. Ma. Leny Alda Gerona- Jusayan.

The webinar, the first of a series of online talks on health concerns called “KaTalk Mo si Doc,” will be streamed live via Zoom and viewed on the clinic’s Facebook page, Duenasclinic. To watch, like the FB page and click on the livestream video.

DIABETES CARE SECTION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
How to prevent COVID-19 transmission after quarantine: Doctors share findings
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
For social distancing, Solante recommended extending the typical one to two meters gap between individuals to two to three...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Art heals
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 2 days ago
Many studies have confirmed that creating art can help people with depression, anxiety or cancer.
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
How Paolo Villarroel designs his gym for the new normal
By Lai S. Reyes | 2 days ago
Before the coronavirus hit, the last thing on our minds was shutting down our businesses or losing our jobs.
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
Why homeschooling during COVID-19 pandemic is a more realistic option
6 days ago
Homeschool seems to be a very good option for many, but how does a family make that important decision? 
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Facing COVID-19 with hope: Filipinos post heartfelt messages for each other and frontliners
By Euden Valdez | 6 days ago
But amid all this, one thing is certain. We, as Filipinos, can count on each other during the most trying times. Many have...
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
Virus patients with high blood pressure twice as likely to die: study
6 days ago
For in-patients with the virus who had stopped taking medication for high blood pressure, the risk of dying doubled again,...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with