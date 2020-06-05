COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Mom Sheryl Milagroso-Cervantes shared her daughter’s painting honoring the brave frontliners and patients fighting the 2019 novel coronovirus. It is aptly titled “H.O.P.E.”, which means “hold on, pain ends.”
Hope Bank/Sheryl Milagroso-Cervantes
Facing COVID-19 with hope: Filipinos post heartfelt messages for each other and frontliners
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — We each have our own ways of dealing with challenges and uncertainties brought about by the community quarantine, a measure deemed crucial to flatten the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Facing the new normal seems even more daunting and this is true for Filipinos at home and at the frontlines. But amid all this, one thing is certain. We, as Filipinos, can count on each other during the most trying times. Many have done this through inspiring stories and experiences, and in turn, uplifting one another. 

Mom Sheryl Milagroso-Cervantes shared her daughter’s painting honoring the brave frontliners and patients fighting the 2019 novel coronovirus. It is aptly titled “H.O.P.E.”, which means “hold on, pain ends.” 

 

Actress Yayo Aguila-Martinez posted an image of a rosary captioned, “I’ve always found comfort in knowing that I’ve had these beside my bed for the past how many years. In times of doubt, struggles and challenges, I hold on to these for hope and pray for the strength to carry on in life. My growing faith assures me that everything is going to be alright—all in His good time.”

“What keeps your hopes up?” she asked.

Filipinas Rojo, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude to all frontliners in a blog post, specifically dedicating it to her friend, a nurse in the US who became COVID-19 positive. “Let us offer our prayers for strength, safety for all frontliners, and for the ill, a fast recovery!” she posted.

These are just some of the inspiring posts found in Hope Bank, Globe’s online community that aims to serve as an empowering channel for those Filipinos coping with the emotional and mental challenges caused by COVID-19. 

Through messages of hope and encouragement, the online community also aims to boost the morale of frontliners, patients who are being treated for COVID-19, as well as their families and friends.

“We want to rally people into becoming a community support group to make others realize that they are not alone, that there are people who are willing to provide empathy and emotional connection virtually,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

“This is the time for each of us to reinforce one another, to provide support to those who need them the most,” she said. 

To date, Hope Bank has gathered photos, artworks, quotes, songs, and videos of hope and positivity. Some members have shared personal accounts of COVID-19 survivors, how they fought the virus, endured the medical challenges, and survived stronger than ever. 

To contribute to the platform, members may post using the hashtag #SpreadHOPE, both on their personal profiles and in the group. They may tag family members and friends or anyone who may benefit from such support.

Hope Bank was first introduced by Globe two years ago as a safe online space where people can share messages of hope for those seeking mental health support.

Spread hope and join Hope Bank at https://www.facebook.com/groups/HopeBankPH

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE COVID-19 FRONTLINERS GLOBE HOPE BANK NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Facing COVID-19 with hope: Filipinos post heartfelt messages for each other and frontliners
By Euden Valdez | 1 hour ago
But amid all this, one thing is certain. We, as Filipinos, can count on each other during the most trying times. Many have...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Pandemic antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO
By Robin Millard | 3 days ago
Increased antibiotics use in combating the COVID-19 pandemic will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Daily commute won’t be the same, but here’s how to prepare
3 days ago
Here's how to prepare for the commute ahead under the new normal.
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Our modern armors
By Lai S. Reyes | 3 days ago
Now that Metro Manila is under general community quarantine and most of us are returning to work, we must exercise caution...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Health benefits of gardening
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 3 days ago
As we retreat indoors, more and more people are discovering the joy of gardening.
Health And Family
fbfb
Exclusive
3 days ago
COVID-19 vs Cancer: Which is worse?
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 3 days ago
So, is COVID-19 worse than cancer, as other people say?  
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with