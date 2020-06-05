Facing COVID-19 with hope: Filipinos post heartfelt messages for each other and frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — We each have our own ways of dealing with challenges and uncertainties brought about by the community quarantine, a measure deemed crucial to flatten the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Facing the new normal seems even more daunting and this is true for Filipinos at home and at the frontlines. But amid all this, one thing is certain. We, as Filipinos, can count on each other during the most trying times. Many have done this through inspiring stories and experiences, and in turn, uplifting one another.

Mom Sheryl Milagroso-Cervantes shared her daughter’s painting honoring the brave frontliners and patients fighting the 2019 novel coronovirus. It is aptly titled “H.O.P.E.”, which means “hold on, pain ends.”

Actress Yayo Aguila-Martinez posted an image of a rosary captioned, “I’ve always found comfort in knowing that I’ve had these beside my bed for the past how many years. In times of doubt, struggles and challenges, I hold on to these for hope and pray for the strength to carry on in life. My growing faith assures me that everything is going to be alright—all in His good time.”

“What keeps your hopes up?” she asked.

Filipinas Rojo, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude to all frontliners in a blog post, specifically dedicating it to her friend, a nurse in the US who became COVID-19 positive. “Let us offer our prayers for strength, safety for all frontliners, and for the ill, a fast recovery!” she posted.

These are just some of the inspiring posts found in Hope Bank, Globe’s online community that aims to serve as an empowering channel for those Filipinos coping with the emotional and mental challenges caused by COVID-19.

Through messages of hope and encouragement, the online community also aims to boost the morale of frontliners, patients who are being treated for COVID-19, as well as their families and friends.

“We want to rally people into becoming a community support group to make others realize that they are not alone, that there are people who are willing to provide empathy and emotional connection virtually,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

“This is the time for each of us to reinforce one another, to provide support to those who need them the most,” she said.

To date, Hope Bank has gathered photos, artworks, quotes, songs, and videos of hope and positivity. Some members have shared personal accounts of COVID-19 survivors, how they fought the virus, endured the medical challenges, and survived stronger than ever.

To contribute to the platform, members may post using the hashtag #SpreadHOPE, both on their personal profiles and in the group. They may tag family members and friends or anyone who may benefit from such support.

Hope Bank was first introduced by Globe two years ago as a safe online space where people can share messages of hope for those seeking mental health support.

Spread hope and join Hope Bank at https://www.facebook.com/groups/HopeBankPH.