Don’t forgo fitness: Creative ways to exercise at home

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Weight can creep up when working from home for a long period of time.

Regular exercise, however, can help you stay lean and healthy and avoid gaining weight.

Samantha Clayton, Vice President for Worldwide Sports Performance and Fitness for Herbalife Nutrition, shared her favorite tools and tricks to be on track with fitness goals while at home:

Try free, online workouts

Performing exercise in combination with balanced nutrition will improve your overall sense of wellbeing, improve your body composition, and positively impact your body confidence.

Free workouts available online provide the flexibility to fit in fitness when it is most convenient, including during the busy holiday season.

Listen to new music

There’s nothing quite like fun, new music to give you that boost to get off the couch, run that extra mile in the treadmill, or push through a heavy lifting session. Download new tunes, trade playlists with a friend, or reshuffle your existing library to keep your workouts interesting.

Try mini stretch bands

Inexpensive mini stretch bands, which come in various resistance levels, can be your best buddy for warming up hips, glutes, shoulders and back, or use them for a fast and effective resistance routine.

Jump rope

Jumping rope is a good old-fashioned way to warm up and get your heart rate going. Warming up for 10 minutes can also help prevent injury. You can use an interval-style training method and use your jump rope for your entire routine.

Every little bit you do to stay focused on your fitness while working from home will help you afterward. Consider each good choice you make a gift to your future self.

