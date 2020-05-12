COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A show of 'BayaniHands': This heartwarming video highlights Filipinos coming together to safeguard the nation
(Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over two months since the country recorded its first COVID-19-positive patients, numbers have reached past the 10,000 mark. In this span of time, Filipino families have suffered from pain, government agencies have stumbled to address the crisis, and frontliners have sacrificed a great deal—in many instances, they lost their lives.

Despite all this, there is a silver lining. It is the spirit of “bayanihan,” or our innate quality to help one another in the most trying of times.

Bayanihan has been exemplified by Filipinos in solidarity even throughout the enhanced community quarantine that brought about limitations in mobility and resources.

This is the very essence of “BayaniHands,” P&G Safeguard’s inspiring, new video featuring true-to-life scenes of bayanihan at home and at the frontlines.

It portrays how a child can write a loving note for her grandparents, how helpful hands can cook and share blessings, how we can continue to practice and express our faith, how we can summon strength to bring help to those in need, and how we can give support to our medical frontliners.

With the video, Safeguard aims to encourage us to keep our hands safe and show how it can be a force for good. Hand in hand, we can also give back to our selfless and tireless frontliners who have been keeping Filipinos safe amid the health crisis.

This we can do with simple or little acts of bayanihan as shown in the video, or by donating to P&G Safeguard’s BayaniHands Project for the Philippine Red Cross.

The Philippine Red Cross is one of the organizations that continuously help our fellow citizens in this extraordinary time. Through P&G Safeguard’s BayaniHands project, we can support the organization’s frontliner efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

To donate, make a purchase through Lazada by clicking on this link: https://lzd.co/BayaniHands. — Euden Valdez

