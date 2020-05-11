Nature’s way vs infection: 5 health basics to fight COVID-19 

MANILA, Philippines — With novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) still rearing its ugly head, more pieces of advice on how to fight it the natural way are in order.

According to Integrative Medicine practitioner Dr. Joel Lopez of the J. Lopez Medical Group Inc., while physical distancing, washing hands often, regularly sanitizing places and things, wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers are the norm in preventing COVID-19, these alone cannot beat the deadly coronavirus. We must go beyond the surface and check our lifestyle.

“Nobody is talking about building our immune system,” said the doctor who can be reached via his official site, Jlopezmd.com. “Those who suffer or die from corona have a weaker immune system.”

He reminded everyone to go back to five health basics that will boost the immune system.

Anti-inflammatory, plant-based diet

The first is an anti-inflammatory, plant-based diet. But although a vegan diet makes you lose excess weight, Lopez advised those with Type O blood – which is majority of people – against totally foregoing meat.

“They need this amino acid called L-carnitine, from the root word ‘carne’ or meat. Just make sure the source of meat is grass-fed or organically-fed livestock free from hormones and antibiotics,” Lopez said.

Hydration

Hydration is another weapon to fight infection. Lopez took note that a lot of people don’t drink enough water to detoxify themselves. They don’t realize that dehydration manifests itself in such common problems as headaches, muscle stiffness and painful joints. And chances are, they don’t feel these symptoms until their body is 50 percent dehydrated.

Besides water, Lopez recommended green tea, ulong tea, matcha white tea and black tea.

How much water do you need? Lopez said it’s half your body weight in ounces. For instance, someone who weighs 150 pounds needs 75 ounces of water.

Exercise

Exercise is another weapon. Lopez recommended aerobics and walking are enough. Tai Chi, yoga, and taking five to 10,000 steps are also good. Those who lift weights, however, must rest in-between sessions and limit their exercises to every other day.

Sleep

Sleep, said Lopez, is just as crucial. According to the doctor, we need at least seven-and-a-half to eight hours of sleep at night, when our body repairs and regenerates itself. It is at this time that our body releases the hormone melatonin, which helps us rest better. He added that our body also secretes growth hormones when we sleep.

To help the body manufacture melatonin, Lopez said it’s essential that we keep the bedroom dark, and go to sleep by 11 p.m. at the latest.

As for call center agents or hospital workers in the graveyard shift, Lopez recommended getting seven-and-a-half to eight hours of sleep during the day help make up for the lack of sleep at night.

Sunlight

Finally, there’s sunlight. Lopez pointed out that living in a tropical country like the Philippines doesn’t exempt us from having Vitamin D deficiency.

He pointed out that hundreds of people living in tropical countries have been tested positive for chronic auto-immune diseases like chronic fatigue, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

So, he urged everyone to go outdoors and enjoy the sunlight before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m. for their dose of vitamin D. Those who miss the sun in the morning can still get their dose of vitamin D in the afternoon. Otherwise, one must take vitamin D food supplements.

The battle against infectious disease never stops. And the beauty of it all is that our best weapons are free. We don’t have to spend a fortune. All we need do is adopt a healthy lifestyle.

