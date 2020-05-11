SalamatSaAlaga: Lactum 3+ pays tribute to a mother’s love and sacrifice during difficult times

MANILA, Philippines – It goes without saying that being a mother is no easy feat, especially so amid the ongoing pandemic. There are many strong women — from medical professionals and pharmacists, to policewomen, and government and volunteer workers — who have been called to duty to serve the needs of their countrymen in these trying times.

Honoring their heroic heart for the nation, Lactum 3+6+ releases a Mother’s Day campaign video that pays tribute to mom frontliners as they continue the fight against the health crisis and share their healing care that is felt at home and by every Filipino in need.

Directed by filmmaker Pepe Diokno, “Salamat sa Alaga” is a heartwarming video told in the perspective of a child and showcases gratitude to the endless love and selfless sacrifice of moms. The campaign film features footages shot by real moms that take viewers through moments shared with kids with a poignant narration that recognizes how mothers display their touch of “alaga” even in difficult times.

“When situations are tough and things get scary, we always run to our moms and rely on them to be at their best. That is why this Mother’s Day, we want to say thank you to the mothers who show panalo parenting even in these times as they devote their time and health to help the nation, all while caring for their kids away from home,” said Lea Sarmiento, Senior Product Manager for Lactum.

Among the mom frontliners featured in the video is Kristine Frances Bustamante, a nurse in Camarines Sur who shares how the lockdown has limited her time spent with her kids. She says, “My usual work finishes before lunch time so I can eat together with my kids. But since lockdown, I had to stay in my work area to avoid risk of exposure to my kids. When I get home, no hugs or no kisses for a while.”

Another supermom, Aures Queen Trecho, who is a bank teller, shares how she is responding to her duty to serve. “Currently, my daughter is being taken care of by my cousin because I am a single mom. I am aware that during this time of crisis, I still need to work and at the same time, take necessary precautions to not get so I can continue my duties.”

Sarmiento adds, “We recognize the fight that these mom frontliners are bravely going through for their children, their family and the nation. At Lactum 3+6+ and the entire Mead Johnson Philippines family along with our Reckitt Benckiser colleagues around the world, we are fighting alongside them as we continuously provide readily-available access to highest quality hygiene, wellness, and nourishment in cities and provinces so families will be safe and assured in these tough times.”

In support of families affected by the pandemic, a P50 donation will be made for every Lactum 3+ and 6+ purchased online. For the list of online partners, visit the Lactum 3+ and 6+ official Facebook page. Per DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No. 0584 s. 2020