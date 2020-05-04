Lessons from lockdown: Musings of an SMDC resident

MANILA, Philippines — What was once thought to be essential became luxury. What seemed unattainable became reality. What was once impossible became the new normal.

The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has become the new benchmark for everything. Decisions will be made on the basis of efficacy under a lockdown scenario, even in the post-COVID-19 future.

So what has a month of ECQ taught us?

1. Rain can fall even in summer

COVID-19 came like a freak storm, with everyone caught unprepared. Lives were overturned instantly, forcing us to make difficult decisions amid uncertainty. Out of work and business, stripped of luxuries and conveniences, we were forced to accept new realities and reassess the way we did things.

As we enter a new way of existence, we also learned to appreciate many things previously overlooked. For one, we now see community frontliners in a different light, appreciating their service more than ever.

2. Closeness need not be physical

With limited movement, we learned to adjust and consider what really matters. We reconnected with our families, taking an interest in each other’s lives.

A New York Times analysis of internet usage in the US showed behaviors shifting toward devices for work, play and connecting. People want more than just messaging and texting—they want to see one another, want that sense of belonging.

In the Philippines, data traffic showed a spike of 15 to 20% in the first week of the ECQ, according to Smart Telecommunications.

Condominium living, for example, gave that sense of community. People may be alone in their units, but there’s a sense of calm, knowing that everyone around share a similar plight. There will always be someone to heed a cry for help.

With safety and security on the line, it is reassuring knowing we can rely on property management to provide emergency assistance, whether bringing us to the hospital or to secure medical or professional help in linking us to local government units.

3. There is so much to do in 24 hours

We used to complain about not having enough time. But once commercial clutter was removed, we realized how long 24 hours was.

We pick up what we had been putting off—learning a new skill, rediscovering an old hobby, reading a good book, starting an art project, volunteering for or spearheading a cause, re-decorating our homes. And yes, praying.

For some, work continues at home. We eat healthier, watch more movies and shows, exercise with greater regularity, and sleep better.

What used to be little things we now see with renewed eyes. Our balconies offer us a magnificent view of the outdoors—clear skies hovering over well-appointed amenities that, post-ECQ, will allow us to spend quality "me" or "family" time without leaving the home. Our WiFi-equipped, resort-like lobbies and open-air lounges or co-working spaces provide the perfect setting for a new normal that encourages work from home.

4. We do not need much

When commercial noise settled down, we went back to what really mattered.

As in Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy, everything starts with and returns to basic needs: physiological and security or safety, a roof overhead, food on the table, and protection for health. All these became the be- and end-all of the lockdown.

Retail shops within the community are now more appreciated in these trying times. They provide true essentials: a grocery, a pharmacy, a service center, ATMs, even a full-service bank in many of our developments. They have given us peace, security and comfort knowing that we do not have to travel and risk our health in order to survive.

The ECQ taught us that we do not need much, just the bare essentials—all within reach. What used to be just a convenience or an add-on feature for some has become a necessity for all during this time.

5. We will weather the storm

Many of us are now looking at saving, not just for rainy days, but also for another eventual freak storm. More than saving, we should now look at investing our hard-earned money on essentials: health, food, shelter.

Investing in health would mean eating well, exercising regularly, sleeping longer, trying not to stress, and buying health insurance.

As stock prices plummeted in record time and businesses closed down, we learned that investment choices should point in the direction of stable assets, like gold and real estate, which are the least affected in times of uncertainty.

And because it is essential, a home will always be a wise investment. Not just any home, as this experience has taught us. We need a home that would provide easy access to our essentials, that would give us protection, security, and safety, and that would allow us to easily move from home to office and back to home.

The COVID-19 storm is bound to pass, but it will have left us with these valuable lessons to last a lifetime.