Warriors, heroes: Filipino frontliners who succumbed to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic knows no social and geographic boundaries. It has claimed the lives of doctors, nurses, an academician and hospital porters who fell on the frontlines of one of the fiercest battles the world has known.

Some are based in the Philippines, others, abroad.

Let us always remember and pray for these modern-day heroes.

Dr. Aileen Baviera was dean of the UP Asian Center and a noted sinologist. It is believed that she caught the virus during a conference in Paris. She also founded the Asia Pacific Pathways to Progress, a nonprofit organization which promotes peaceful dialogue in Asia Pacific.

Dr. Jose Gerardo Los Banos was a psychiatrist and a long-time educator at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) College of Medicine. He was consultant psychiatrist at Healthway Medical, Tahanan Natin and Grace Halfway Home.

Dr. Ronaldo Mateo was a general surgeon at the Emilio Aguinaldo College Medical Center in Dasmarinas, Cavite. As tribute, Dasmariñas Rep. Pidi Barzaga named the operating room complex of Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas after Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Roberto Anastacio was chair of the Philippine Heart Center’s Cardiac Graphics Section. He was a faculty member and consultant at the University of Santo Tomas and was connected with the Makati Medical Center for 30 years.

Dr. Sally Gatchalian was president of the Philippine Pediatric Society and assistant director of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Dr. Raul Jara was a cardiologist and Philippine Heart Association head.

Arvin Pascual , 44, was a nurse at the Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. He graduated from the Wesleyan University in Cabanatuan City.

Philippine General Hospital (PGH) head nurse Faye Marie Luna Palafox was 46.

Dr. Romeo Gregorio Macasaet III was a Manila Doctors Hospital anesthesiologist who served tirelessly in the emergency room with his wife, Dr. Evalyn Talens, who is also battling the disease. He was 62 years old.

Barrio doctor and Pampanga Provincial Health Officer Dr. Marcelo Joachico was a graduate of University of Santo Tomas and Angeles University Foundation, and was offered to join the Doctors to the Barrios program in the 1990s.

The Philippine Children’s Medical Center surgeon Dr. Leandro Resurreccion III was well-known locally and abroad as forward looking in his vision for pediatric surgeon, especially in liver transplants.

Dr. Dennis Ramon Tudtud, an oncologist in Cebu, died four days after his wife, pathologist Dr. Helen Evangelista Tudtud, died of the illness.

Filipino nurses who died of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom are:

Larni Zuniga fought the virus alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The National Health Service nurse worked at a care home in Bagshot, Surrey, and stayed at the intensive care unit for three weeks. He worked at the UK for 12 years.

Amor Padilla Gatinao, 50, was a clinical nurse assessor at Hammersmith and Fulham Clinical Commissioning Group.

Leilani Dayrit, who worked for the National Health Service for 16 years, was connected with the St. Cross Hospital in Rugby.

Donald Suelto , who worked for Hammersmith NHS Trust, died alone in his London apartment during quarantine.

John Alagos, 23, of Watford General Hospital, died after working a 12-hour shift.

, 23, of Watford General Hospital, died after working a 12-hour shift. Filipino hospital porters Oscar King Jr. and Elbert Rico, who were both connected with John Radcliffe Hospital also in UK, also died of the disease. Both were married to nurses working in the hospital.

Filipino frontliners who died in the US:

Registered nurse Raul Della Eslao was a graduate of the UP Integrated School and UP Diliman College of Architecture. He died while fighting in the frontlines in Michigan.

