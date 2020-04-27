COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
WATCH: Telco’s homegrown talents come together for heartwarming tribute
(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Distance caused by the ongoing enhanced community quarantine did not stop talented employees to come together for a heartwarming tribute to today’s frontliners. 

Through stitched videos, Globe’s corporate choir, Globe Voices@Work (GV@W) performed their rendition of “Isang Dugo, Isang Lahi, Isang Musika,” dedicated to the company’s very own #CovidHeroes—network engineers, installers, technicians and security personnel who are out in the field everyday, fulfilling the company’s mission to keep Filipinos connected.

As most people stay at home to protect themselves from the virus, connectivity has become a necessity with work from home set-ups and for keeping in touch with friends and family.

Yet, despite mounting fears over the growing spread of COVID-19 in the country, hardworking field engineers and telecom technicians still relentlessly conduct maintenance, repair, and installation work to ensure that the network is running smoothly and customers connectivity requirements are met.

Installers, repairmen, and other technicians working for Globe’s various contractors all over the country, for instance, visit as many as 10 homes a day. 

Globe, for its part, expressed gratitude and extended full support to the frontliners who make sure that telecom services are always available to the country and its citizens.

“Isang Dugo, Isang Lahi, Isang Musika” is an original composition by Dodjie Simon, with musical arrangement and conducted by Lester Delgado.

Delgado is also GV@W’s director, guiding the choral group through its many lauded performances in and out of the country.

GV@W continues to foster musical bridges among music enthusiasts within the organization and its affiliates.

