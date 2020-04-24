COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
WATCH: Saliva droplets, vectors of coronavirus transmission
(Agence France-Presse) - April 24, 2020 - 7:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sars-Cov-2 is transmitted in particular by saliva droplets.

These principal vectors of the disease is expelled from the moist areas of the respiratory tract and throat when we cough or sneeze and - potentially in smaller quantities - when we speak.

Original videographic above shows how it works.

RELATED: LIST: DOH-approved face mask alternatives

Bra, other mask alternatives can’t protect vs coronavirus, doctor says

