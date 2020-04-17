ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) attend on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 18, 2019.
AFP/Adrian Dennis
Strong mind amid lockdown: Tips from Kensington Palace
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kensington Palace on Friday shared timely mental healthcare advice for constituents facing lockdown restrictions due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted practical tips alongside a public service announcement video – narrated by royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate – of Public Health England's mental health platform "Every Mind Matters."

“There are things we can all do to help look after our mental wellbeing during this challenging time...We also wanted to share simple tips and advice provided to us to help,” the working Royal residence said in its post.

Related: Psychologists' group offers mental health tips amid COVID-19 scare

The palace listed the following recommendations:

  • Daily routines and set yourself goals – even small ones can help with structure
  • Look after your body; try to eat healthy, drink water and exercise regularly
  • Try maintain a regular sleeping pattern
  • Do things you enjoy or try learning something new
  • Stay connected with friends and family via telephone and video calls, or social media
  • Talk about your worries with someone you trust, or try a helpline
  • Acknowledge difficult feelings and try and manage unhelpful thoughts
  • Try and find time to relax, and try simple relaxation techniques
  • Keep your mind active. Read, write, play games, do crossword puzzles, drawing, cooking and painting

Data shows over 4 in 5 adults are worried about the effect that [COVID-19] is having on their life right now, with more than half saying it affected their wellbeing and nearly half reporting high levels of anxiety,” Public Health England said Friday.

Moreover, experts have warned that the coronavirus pandemic will significantly impact global mental health, with billions forced to deal with sudden isolation and anxiety.

Related: COVID-19 to have 'profound' mental health fallout

In response, Prince William and Princess Kate recommended the use of mental health resources under the Every Mind Matters application, personally narrating a new promotional short film that will be broadcast in United Kingdom screens next week.

The free, interactive tool allows people to create a personalized "Mind Plan" that offers tailored mental healthcare advice.

DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE KATE MIDDLETON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRINCE WILLIAM UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
53 minutes ago
Strong mind amid lockdown: Tips from Kensington Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 53 minutes ago
“There are things we can all do to help look after our mental wellbeing during this challenging time...We also wanted...
Health And Family
fbfb
8 hours ago
Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study
By Kelly Macnamara | 8 hours ago
People should dry their hands with paper towels to avoid spreading the new coronavirus, according to the authors of a study...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
How to stay healthy during quarantine: Makati Med doctor gives tips
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The physician, who specializes in geriatrics and general medicine, provided the following starting points for improving your...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
COVID-19 to have 'profound' mental health fallout
By Patrick Galey | 1 day ago
In a paper published in Lancet Psychiatry, a panel of 24 specialists call for more funding for research into the impacts COVID-19...
Health And Family
fbfb
Exclusive
2 days ago
LIST: Home remedies to boost your immune system vs COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
For simple home remedies to strengthen your immunity, here is a list of table and medicine cabinet essentials you might want...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Filipinos share messages of hope and gratitude to bank frontliners amid lockdown
By Gerald Dizon | 2 days ago
Much like our medical frontliners, banking personnel are playing an integral role in this pandemic. And we owe them our thanks....
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with