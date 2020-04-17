Strong mind amid lockdown: Tips from Kensington Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Kensington Palace on Friday shared timely mental healthcare advice for constituents facing lockdown restrictions due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted practical tips alongside a public service announcement video – narrated by royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate – of Public Health England's mental health platform "Every Mind Matters."

“There are things we can all do to help look after our mental wellbeing during this challenging time...We also wanted to share simple tips and advice provided to us to help,” the working Royal residence said in its post.

Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters.



Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters.

The palace listed the following recommendations:

Daily routines and set yourself goals – even small ones can help with structure

Look after your body; try to eat healthy, drink water and exercise regularly

Try maintain a regular sleeping pattern

Do things you enjoy or try learning something new

Stay connected with friends and family via telephone and video calls, or social media

Talk about your worries with someone you trust, or try a helpline

Acknowledge difficult feelings and try and manage unhelpful thoughts

Try and find time to relax, and try simple relaxation techniques

Keep your mind active. Read, write, play games, do crossword puzzles, drawing, cooking and painting

“Data shows over 4 in 5 adults are worried about the effect that [COVID-19] is having on their life right now, with more than half saying it affected their wellbeing and nearly half reporting high levels of anxiety,” Public Health England said Friday.

Moreover, experts have warned that the coronavirus pandemic will significantly impact global mental health, with billions forced to deal with sudden isolation and anxiety.

In response, Prince William and Princess Kate recommended the use of mental health resources under the Every Mind Matters application, personally narrating a new promotional short film that will be broadcast in United Kingdom screens next week.

The free, interactive tool allows people to create a personalized "Mind Plan" that offers tailored mental healthcare advice.