Solaire uplifts Filipino communities with virtual care cards amid lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort & Casino has designed 14 Orange Care Cards with special messages of encouragement to uplift the spirits of the community amid COVID-19 crisis.

These virtual cards were posted on Solaire’s social media channels and may be forwarded to loved ones.

Solaire’s brand and marketing team working from home were inspired to design these cards as part of their contribution to staying home and staying safe during the extended community quarantine.

Solaire posted, "You have the power to send messages of hope across the distances between us. Use these Orange Cards to wish good health to loved ones who may need it. #StayStrong and stay safe!"

"Even though we're far apart from each other, you can send messages of hope to your loved ones. Use these Orange Cards to send to the brave frontliners in your life to show how much you appreciate their efforts. #StayStrong and stay safe!" Solaire said in another post.

