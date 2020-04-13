How to manage stress, anxiety: Jodi Sta. Maria shares her ABCs

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria shared tips on how to cope with stress and anxiety during this novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In a Facebook live video last Saturday, Jodi said it is important during this time to be physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually healthy.

“I think what’s important is we not only keep ourselves physically healthy, but emotionally, mentally and spiritually healthy. We are tripartite beings (spirit, soul and body), we cannot separate one from the other. So it’s important that balanced ang tatlong iyon — physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy. Physically kasi, you eat right. I have a better understanding now that our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit and we should be taking care of it,” Jodi said.

“Emotionally, as much possible you look at things at a different perspective. Also, you try to stay away from anything that will undermine your peace. On social media, for example, you have the power to block, mute or unfollow anyone that undermines your peace. Please protect your peace at all cost. Spiritually, you just fill yourself with the Word of God because at the end of the day, yun ang mag-e-encourage, magbibigay ng peace and that will really sustain us,” she added.

Jodi added she managed her stress and anxiety with three basic steps. She said her ABCs are A is to accept, B is to behave appropriately and C is to commit.

“A-B-C lang siya. A is you accept, acknowledge, adjust accordingly. To accept that it’s out of our control. To acknowledge this will give us somehow the power to deal with life-changing obstacles. Don’t forget that we have the power to respond to any given circumstance and we have the choice to respond negatively or positively. And I hope and pray that we always choose to do what is right. We stop spreading hate and realize that we are all affected by this. No one is spared. This is a great equalizer. This pandemic discriminates no one. What we can do is lift up somebody today by sending a positive quote, or maybe checking on them, saying hi, giving encouragement,” she said.

“Some people feel that they’re not able to do anything. But can I share just a tweet I received, which said, ‘Wala naman akong mabibigay, prayer lang.’ But you see, prayers are powerful and praying for someone is actually a noble act — praying for our leaders, for our frontliners, even d'un sa mga tao nasa paligid natin,” she vouched.