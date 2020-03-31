Athletes’ training in the time of COVID-19

The world is coping with an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has infected hundreds of thousands and disrupted the flow of life and work. Millions across the globe have been told by their governments to stay indoors, limit travel and movement, and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the aggressive virus.

Schools have suspended classes, companies have adopted strict “work from home” guidelines for employees, and restaurants, malls and bars have temporarily shut down. Life on earth has basically come to a screeching halt.

So people have come up with different ways to deal with this extraordinary situation. Some place importance on staying fit and healthy. Others are rediscovering the joy of staying home and bonding with family. Others are taking the opportunity to learn new things.

I was taken in as part of the ONE Championship family several years back and I was able to witness firsthand how serious these athletes are in their training. But with the current lockdown, they are making the best of a tough situation and everyone can learn a thing or two from them about how to cope until everything gets back to normal.

First, they stay healthy. Athletes know what to eat and how to stay in fighting form regardless of the situation. Sticking to a well-balanced diet and making sure to have proper exercise is important not just for athletes but for everyone. The reward for maintaining a good health regimen is a strong immune system. It will help equip everyone to put up a strong fight against sickness and disease.

With everyone on hiatus at this time, ONE Championship athletes get lots of rest, eat good, clean food, stay hydrated.

Second, they spend time with family. Physical health is important, but one’s wellbeing won’t be complete without emotional and spiritual health. With all the extra time now, it’s a great idea to use the time to spend quality time with family and create stronger bonds.

The support of loved ones, their peace of mind and happiness are great boosts for athletes and those undergoing challenges.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee reminds everyone to keep loved ones near, practice empathy and compassion, take care of elders and lend a helping hand in times of need.

Third, try to find creative ways to train. Training when streets are empty, gyms are closed, social distancing is the norm and everybody is ordered to stay indoors can be really difficult. But athletes must keep on training to maintain their competitive edge.

So they look for things around the house that they could use as a training tool, some going to the extent of pushing their cars, or setting up makeshift devices just to keep them sharp.

Let’s all stay healthy during these trying times.

* * *

