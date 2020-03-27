ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Stock photo of a child drawing a heart with a crayon.
Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay
Fact Check: RITM denies officially soliciting 'get well cards' for COVID-19 patients
(Philstar.com) - March 28, 2020 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:45 a.m.) — The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) denied that they have an initiative of soliciting "get well" cards for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients under their care after a chain letter became viral online, claiming that one of its doctors is asking for “handmade get well cards” to supposedly reassure patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Variations of the said letter include the following:

  • "Dr. Nicole Perreras, a doctor at RITM, is requesting kids to create handmade "get well soon" cards for COVID-19 patients. The letters will be given to the isolated patients as part of their breakfast trays in hopes of brightening their day and uplifting their spirits. The greeting cards may be mailed to her at RITM, Research Drive, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang. But given logistical limitations, a photographed or scanned copy of the artworks may be sent at: covidletters@gmail.com Note: This is not limited to kids!! You can also make letters for our brave frontliners too!"

 

 

 

KIDS CAN HELP, TOO! Even when the children are at home, they can extend love and well-wishes to the patients of...

Posted by U.P. Child Development Center on Friday, March 27, 2020

 

 

 

To all the students of our center, let us help uplift the spirits of the COVID-19 patients by sending them handmade...

Posted by Kumon C. Raymundo Pasig Center on Friday, March 27, 2020

 

 

Dr. Nicole Perreras, a doctor at RITM, is requesting kids to create handmade "get well soon" cards for COVID-19...

Posted by Gi Reyes on Friday, March 27, 2020

 

Even celebrities have been encouraging their followers to participate.

 

RITM information officer Carlito Claros told Philstar.com yesterday that they have no knowledge or involvement in the alleged solicitation of cards. Claros also said that Dr. Perreras is no longer connected to RITM.

At 11:35 a.m. today, Angeli Blanco, RITM Communications Head, told Philstar.com that Perreras is still with RITM under Animal Bite and Treatment department.

Blanco affirmed that while the handmade cards are not RITM's official initiative, it is a "legitimate" personal initiative of Perreras and covidletters@gmail.com, the e-mail where people can send their "get well" cards, is a legitimate account Perreras presumingly created to receive the letters. 

Upon cheking Perreras' Facebook page this morning, the doctor has just posted some get-well cards she said she received at RITM.

We all need a dose of happy this morning. Say hello to RITM’s early morning deliveries! Ty kids for these rays of...

Posted by Nicole Perreras on Friday, March 27, 2020

Philstar.com has been trying to get in touch with Perreras since yesterday, but the secretary said the doctor has not replied yet to her text messages and might still be busy attending to patients as a COVID-19 medical frontliner. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

This is a developing story.

FACT CHECK NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH INSTITUTE FOR TROPICAL MEDICINE RITM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
4 hours ago
How to stay healthy by choosing what #FillsGood
4 hours ago
We are now living in the new normal—we have to make do with what we have. People are given limited hours to stock up...
Health And Family
fbfb
19 hours ago
How to keep your sanity during quarantine: Psychologist gives tips
By Maridol Ronoa-Bismark | 19 hours ago
“Cough due to allergy is mistaken for COVID-19. So is warm body temperature due to fatigue. The fear of getting sick...
Health And Family
fbfb
22 hours ago
COVID-19 transmission during pregnancy rare but possible: study
22 hours ago
Chinese scientists reported Thursday it is possible, although rare, for pregnant mothers with the novel coronavirus disease...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Lockdown or lock-in? Fears of alcoholism, addiction in confinement
By Stéphane Orjollet | 1 day ago
With more than three billion people around the world living under lockdown, is it likely many people could turn to addiction...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Risky rumors: COVID-19 fake news have killed people before the virus did
By Katie Forster | 1 day ago
The effects can be tragic -- in Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries, more than 210 people died from drinking toxic alcohol...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Lava walk vs COVID-19? Catriona Gray partners with DOH to train 'warriors'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I don't know about you guys, but lately when watching the news, I've found myself feeling a little hopeless,”...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with