ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Forced quarantine has its ups – more family time, a slower pace, a better environment.  But like all things, it  has its downside.
Congerdesign via Pixabay
How to keep your sanity during quarantine: Psychologist gives tips
Maridol Ronoa-Bismark (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Luzon lockdown has thrown our lives upside down. Because we can no longer leave our homes to work and play, we have more idle time at home.  

Our daily routine — taking a shower, having breakfast and beating traffic to go to work — is gone. Instead of officemates, we have  loved ones to talk to the whole day long.

Forced quarantine has its ups – more family time, a slower pace, a better environment.  But like all things, it  has its downside.

In a recent YouTube interview with former PBB ("Pinoy Big Brother") housemate Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, noted psychologist Randy Dellosa likened forced quarantine to cabin fever. We’re stuck in our homes and our rooms, without a any source of  stimulation. The pandemic leaves us no choice but to stay home.

Dellosa added that there’s a lot of uncertainty and fear, including that of mortality. So some people get sick — physically and mentally.  Boredom, anxiety, even depression set in.

Because we have extra emotions and we don’t censor our feelings around them, Dellosa said we get irritable with our loved ones – our spouse, children and others. This could even lead to shouting matches.

Loss of control over what’s happening leads to fear.  

“Cough due to allergy is mistaken for COVID-19. So is warm body temperature due to fatigue. The fear of getting sick makes us sick,” warned Dellosa.

What do we do to keep our sanity?

Dellosa offers the following tips:

1. Choose the kind of news to believe in. Learn to tell the fake ones from the real. COVID-19 updates from the World Health Organization  (WHO) and he Department of Health (DOH) are the most reliable.

2. Be socially connected to fight isolation, but remember that computers and social media gadgets have their limits.

3. Be proactive. Do something productive, like spring cleaning your room, exercising, thinking of ways to save on food and other necessities, instead of worrying needlessly. Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.

4. Nurture your spirituality. 

Hopefully,  you’ll emerge a better, wiser person when the quarantine is over.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 hours ago
COVID-19 transmission during pregnancy rare but possible: study
4 hours ago
Chinese scientists reported Thursday it is possible, although rare, for pregnant mothers with the novel coronavirus disease...
Health And Family
fbfb
10 hours ago
Lockdown or lock-in? Fears of alcoholism, addiction in confinement
By Stéphane Orjollet | 10 hours ago
With more than three billion people around the world living under lockdown, is it likely many people could turn to addiction...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Risky rumors: COVID-19 fake news have killed people before the virus did
By Katie Forster | 1 day ago
The effects can be tragic -- in Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries, more than 210 people died from drinking toxic alcohol...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Lava walk vs COVID-19? Catriona Gray partners with DOH to train 'warriors'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I don't know about you guys, but lately when watching the news, I've found myself feeling a little hopeless,”...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
COVID-19: An enemy with many allies at home
By Pierre-Henry Deshayes | 2 days ago
From the elevator button to the toilet seat, here are a few of our everyday enemies in the time of coronavirus, and a...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Cleaner hands, bluer skies: what has COVID-19 done for us?
By Sara Hussein | 2 days ago
From better hygiene that has reduced other infectious diseases to people reaching out as they self-isolate, here are some...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with