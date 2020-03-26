Lava walk vs COVID-19? Catriona Gray partners with DOH to train 'warriors'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray partnered with the Department of Health to create a simple “infotaining” video about how ordinary citizens can help stop the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic while easing their own stress.

“I don't know about you guys, but lately when watching the news, I've found myself feeling a little hopeless,” Catriona confessed.

“But I believe, that knowledge has the ability to be incredibly empowering - which is what I feel many of us need now.”

In a two-minute video titled “How to be a COVID warrior, not a worrier” – created by filmmaker Jolo Luarca, who also made Catriona’s iconic “Maranasan” video last year – the rights advocate used her platform once again to keep hopes alive even after her reign ended months back.



“Hey Universe, even though we're not frontliners, we can also do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. This is what we can do,” she began the video with hilarious throwbacks of her Miss Universe moments refashioned under the context of public health.

Here are the tips shared in Catriona’s video posted on her social media accounts.

1. Stay at home

“We all want COVID-19 to reach its end in our country. But to do this, we need to do our part. It's not only for ourselves that we stay at home, but for our frontliners, our families, friends, and neighbors,” Catriona explained in the video.

The video then cut back to her witty Miss Universe 2018 top 20 answer to host Steve Harvey: “Because I stand here not as one, but as 104 million Filipinos!”

2. Social distancing

“Practice social distancing up to one meter apart, that's one whole step. Especially important when heading outside to grab supplies such as food to ensure your safety and the safety of others.”





3. Good hygiene habits

“Next is have good hygiene habits by always washing your hands with soap. Be thorough and don't forget between your fingers and under your hands.”

Effective handwashing, according to the United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds with a timer like the "Happy Birthday" song repeated once.

Catriona said that a good handwashing practice takes roughly the same amount of time as her signature lava walk (30 seconds).

4. Stop touching your face

“Also be mindful not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands aren't clean,” she reminded.





5. Support our frontliners

“Lastly shout out sa lahat ng ating mga (to all of our) frontliners, our health workers, security guards, employees sa grocery, banks, delivery drivers, and food suppliers, etc.,” Catriona exclaimed.

“For the rest of us, 'wag nating sayangin ang sakripisyo nila (let’s not put their efforts to waste). Also, if you have a little bit of extra, give what you can to relief efforts. Every little bit of kindness counts.”

For more information, Filipinos can visit the health department’s dedicated COVID-19 page.

