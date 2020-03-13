IN NUMBERS: Alarming heart health statistics you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — In the body, there are two types of cholesterol that you need to know, the good kind and the bad kind.

Good cholesterol, or high-density lipoprotein (HDL), at normal levels, serves several important functions like aiding in the production of hormones and Vitamin D and formation of cell membranes.

Aside from the cholesterol naturally produced by the body, it also comes from food sources like meat, seafood, poultry, eggs and dairy products, among others.

The bad cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein (LDL), on the other hand, can cause problems. In excess, bad cholesterol causes buildup of plaque that lodges itself in the arteries. When this happens, blood flow is obstructed, eventually causing ischaemic heart disease, heart attack or stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that those are individuals with poor diet, are obese, and are lacking in exercise are likely to develop high levels of cholesterol, among others.

Growing concern

In the Philippines alone, about 46.9% of Filipinos aged 20 and over have borderline high cholesterol. This means 1 out of 2 Filipinos has it, and may not even be aware.

In a 2017 report from the Philippines Statistics Authority, ischaemic heart disease was the leading cause of death among men and women in the country, amounting to 84,120 (50,503 males and 33,617 females) or 14.5% of total registered mortalities, a significant leap from 74, 134 in the previous year.

What’s more, younger Filipinos are contracting the disease due to bad lifestyle and unhealthy habits like eating foods rich in saturated fats, trans fats, and easily digested carbohydrates, according to the Department of Health.

Making smart changes

In order to keep cholesterol levels in check, there are certain steps one needs to make.

Losing weight and staying active are givens in this regard, since being overweight increases cholesterol further, and regular exercise lowers LDL, respectively. Eating right is another major step—trickier but has the most significant impact in reducing LDL.

The FNRI suggests that one has to be sparing when it comes to animal food and salt intake, and generous when it comes to eating fiber-rich foods. Fiber-rich foods, especially soluble ones like whole grains, are found to have cholesterol-lowering properties. When it comes to whole grains, oats are the most accessible and affordable choice.

This is where Quaker comes in.

Euden Valdez/Philstar.com Even just two scoops of Quaker oats daily—for 30 days—provides the right amount of high soluble fiber called beta glucan that helps lower cholesterol, particularly low-density lipoprotein, or bad cholesterol.

Heart-healthy challenge

With the aim to help Filipinos lower their cholesterol for better heart health management, and develop better eating habits, Quaker is once again reintroducing its Quaker Smart Heart Challenge via https://quakeroats.ph. Since 2004, the challenged has demonstrated how adding oatmeal to one's daily diet helps reduce cholesterol.

So if you're looking for an easy and exciting way to change your life with a change of heart for best, Quaker's Smart Heart Challenge is the way to go!





