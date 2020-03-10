Say Holo to whiter teeth

MANILA, Philippines — Could you go a week without your black coffee, brown sugar milk tea or Diet Coke? Exactly. Going through a day without your pick-me-up drink is unthinkable. But here’s the thing: while your go-to drink brightens your day, it does the opposite to your smile.

Many things stain and discolor teeth: carbonated or dark-colored drinks, soy sauce and tomato-based dishes, smoking, drinking and interestingly, genetics. Outside of genetics, it follows that “if it stains your clothes, it will also stain your teeth.”

Having white teeth has a huge impact on perception and opportunities. Studies have found that whiter teeth can improve perceived attractiveness, social competence, intelligence, and can even make you more likely to be hired or promoted.

The market is filled with teeth-whitening options that don’t involve an expensive trip to the dentist. They can be in the form of toothpastes, activated charcoal powders, mouthwashes, peroxide strips and teeth-whitening kits. Options are good, but there are a number of important questions to consider: Does it work? Whitening toothpaste and mouthwashes whiten by removing surface stains. While good for oral health, they don’t address deeper, older stains. Activated charcoal, on the other hand, doesn’t whiten teeth and even permanently damages enamel.

Most whitening strips do their work, but only up to a certain point. Strips only whiten surfaces they come in direct contact with. This will leave you with noticeably yellow stains in the hard-to-reach spaces between your teeth.

Dental clinic whitening works great, but costs a lot of time and money.

Thankfully, science and innovation have made teeth whitening so convenient and safe that you can do it at home.

The Holo Teeth Whitening Kit is effective, safe, affordable, and easy to use at home.

“We researched what dentists and other professionals actually use — and then made it more accessible,” says Sami, one of Holo’s founders.

The Holo Teeth Whitening Kit uses the same active ingredient and process that dentists use to achieve celebrity-white smiles. The team made sure to add potassium nitrate (the active ingredient in Sensodyne) in their formula to reduce or prevent tooth sensitivity.

Simply apply the teeth-whitening gel on your teeth with the Holo Pen, wear the LED-light mouthpiece, and that’s it. It’s no wonder IG stories and feeds are filling up with white smiles and Holo kits.

Holo can be ordered online for P3,999 (free shipping included) at www.holowhitening.com.