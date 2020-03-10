ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Before and after: Gian Drilon shows off his pearly whites after using the Holo Teeth Whitening Kit.
Say Holo to whiter teeth
Dahl Bennett (The Philippine Star) - March 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Could you go a week without your black coffee, brown sugar milk tea or Diet Coke? Exactly. Going through a day without your pick-me-up drink is unthinkable. But here’s the thing: while your go-to drink brightens your day, it does the opposite to your smile.

Many things stain and discolor teeth: carbonated or dark-colored drinks, soy sauce and tomato-based dishes, smoking, drinking and interestingly, genetics. Outside of genetics, it follows that “if it stains your clothes, it will also stain your teeth.”

Having white teeth has a huge impact on perception and opportunities. Studies have found that whiter teeth can improve perceived attractiveness, social competence, intelligence, and can even make you more likely to be hired or promoted.

The market is filled with teeth-whitening options that don’t involve an expensive trip to the dentist. They can be in the form of toothpastes, activated charcoal powders, mouthwashes, peroxide strips and teeth-whitening kits. Options are good, but there are a number of important questions to consider: Does it work? Whitening toothpaste and mouthwashes whiten by removing surface stains. While good for oral health, they don’t address deeper, older stains. Activated charcoal, on the other hand, doesn’t whiten teeth and even permanently damages enamel.

Most whitening strips do their work, but only up to a certain point. Strips only whiten surfaces they come in direct contact with. This will leave you with noticeably yellow stains in the hard-to-reach spaces between your teeth.

Dental clinic whitening works great, but costs a lot of time and money.

Thankfully, science and innovation have made teeth whitening so convenient and safe that you can do it at home.

The Holo Teeth Whitening Kit is effective, safe, affordable, and easy to use at home.

“We researched what dentists and other professionals actually use — and then made it more accessible,” says Sami, one of Holo’s founders.

The Holo Teeth Whitening Kit uses the same active ingredient and process that dentists use to achieve celebrity-white smiles. The team made sure to add potassium nitrate (the active ingredient in Sensodyne) in their formula to reduce or prevent tooth sensitivity.

Simply apply the teeth-whitening gel on your teeth with the Holo Pen, wear the LED-light mouthpiece, and that’s it. It’s no wonder IG stories and feeds are filling up with white smiles and Holo kits.

Holo can be ordered online for P3,999 (free shipping included) at www.holowhitening.com.

TEETH WHITER TEETH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Dream big, little one
By Montsy de Castro | 1 hour ago
As our van rolled down the rocky paths of Lanipga, we were chased by breathless little children so determined on stopping...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 hour ago
Say Holo to whiter teeth
By Dahl Bennett | 1 hour ago
Could you go a week without your black coffee, brown sugar milk tea or Diet Coke? Exactly. Going through a day without your...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 hour ago
When someone sneezes, do i get the virus?
By Ching M. Alano | 1 hour ago
The adequate distance where you are most likely not to get infected is six feet. Don't touch surfaces, which might have been...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 hour ago
Hypertension is no longer an old man's disease
By Lai S. Reyes | 1 hour ago
‘Our patients are getting younger, some in their 20s,’ notes Dr. Leilani Asis, president of the Philippine Society...
Health And Family
fbfb
Love thyself
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | March 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Love is unique to every single person. There’s no one-size-fits-all. Every person defines, gives and receives love differently, and that’s part of what makes it so magical.
1 hour ago
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
A reader asks ‘Hanggang kelan ka tutulong sa pamilya?’
By Rose Fres Fausto | 6 days ago
Treat this as a temporary situation and work things out yourself to become more independent, and regain that self-respect...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with