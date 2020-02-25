ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Actress Barbie Forteza and boyfriend Kiko Estrada at the opening of the new Metro Dental branch in The Podium.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
On Oral Health Month, dentist warns toothache can lead to cancer
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2020 - 6:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — A dentist warned that a simple toothache may lead to serious diseases such as heart problems and cancer.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of the new Metro Dental branch in The Podium, Dr. Marie Poblete-Michel said that the teeth are related to the entire body and thus, should not be ignored.

“The teeth are related to the entire body. So if you leave an infection, of course, the bacteria will go to the blood stream, so it can affect your heart, lungs, and for some, it may lead to cancer because that bacteria is very aggressive,” Michel warned.

“The mouth is source of an infection, so if there's an infection, it should be eliminated. (The infection) starts with the dental health, so if we eliminate (the infection), there's a strong chance of not getting sick. It's related, so talagang dapat hindi pinapabayaan,” she stressed.

She advised that oral health should not be taken for granted. Because when people do, it will just aggravate any health condition that a person has, she said.

“'Wag papabayaan ang oral health kasi konektado siya sa system at buong katawan natin e," she enthused.

"'Pag pinapabayaan natin, lalo lang mag-aggravate, lalala lang 'yung kundisyon natin, kung may kundisyon tayo. Kunyari may heart disease na tayo, lalo lang lalala. 'Pag mayroon tayong bulok na ngipin, lalo lang lalala. So I really recommend to do regular dental checkup every year. At least, you would know, alam mo kung ano ang dapat mong gawin."

The Philippine government has marked February as Oral Health Month and Philippine Heart Month to emphasize the connection between heart and oral health.

HEART HEALTH ORAL HEALTH MONTH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
1 hour ago
On Oral Health Month, dentist warns toothache can lead to cancer
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
A dentist warned that a simple toothache may lead to serious diseases such as heart problems and cancer.
Health And Family
fbfb
20 hours ago
Lung cancer survivor Tirso Cruz III on fighting the Big C
By Lai S. Reyes | 20 hours ago
In September 2014, Tirso went through surgery and rounds of treatment. Last year, he was declared cancer-free. ‘Cancer...
Health And Family
fbfb
20 hours ago
Will Barton: The glue that keeps Denver Nuggets together
By Anthony Suntay | 20 hours ago
To build a successful basketball team, you don’t just need stars, you need leaders.
Health And Family
fbfb
Where fitness-minded couples dine out
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Most date venues are normally dimly lit and fancy, but those who eat healthy would rather have a filling, nutritious meal that will leave them energized and rejuvenated.
20 hours ago
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
Are you attracted to wars? (You’d be surprised how much you are)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 6 days ago
I recently watched the movie “Ford v Ferrari,” a movie starring Mat Damon and Christian Bale about the rivalry...
Health And Family
fbfb
7 days ago
Are you too young to have a heart problem?
7 days ago
Gao had been filming for 17 hours straight when the unthinkable happened. Still, a heart attack isn’t something associated...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with