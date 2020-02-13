AKapella aims to bring healing through music

MANILA, Philippines — Founded two years ago, AKapella is a non-profit organization that aims to bring healing and encouragement to the sick and marginalized through music.

Working closely with like Carewell, Jeremiah 33:6-7 Foundation, Kythe Foundation and Jesus Christ Cares for Cancer (JCCFC), AKApella believes in connecting lives of patients to different communities.

The first event of the organization was in partnership with Carewell wherein cancer patients gathered, sat together and connected with music as a community. Founder Alexa Kahn, an 18-year-old senior high student and soprano, sang songs requested by the patients. This event has been a continuing endeavor for AKApella ever since.

Also integral to AKapella’s expansion is its work with the Jeremiah 33:6-7 Foundation, a shelter for young girls, many of whom are survivors of sexual abuse. The idea was to introduce a music scholarship program, where the girls would receive formal music lessons from AKapella.

The girls are given the opportunity to sing at AKapella’s events.

“I didn’t want them to just learn to sing, but to have a purpose in singing,” said Kahn.

While bringing joy to those in need, the girls are given the tools to explore facets of their own personality—the creative and the artistic. They are also given the lens to see themselves as something significantly more than all they’ve gone through.

“It feels like we’ve known each other for so long, and while we’ve all had much to deal with, they didn’t give up. And that’s what we learn at these events: not to give up when challenges come our way," says one of the girls.

As it grows, AKapella is encouraging and developing a kind of mentorship between cancer patients and the girls. Patients are able to talk about their difficult journeys and experiences with some of the girls, who can identify with the struggle, however different.

With this, AKapella has developed an ecosystem to facilitate healing. A recent event with JCCFC were short on singers, and so members from Carewell volunteered their time and service.

It was quite a sight: cancer patients being serenaded by other cancer patients, after which they all shared a meal. Everyone was there to hold on to pieces of joy.

For more information on AKapella’s future events, visit https://www.akapella.com.ph or send email info.akapella@gmail.com.