Bra, other mask alternatives can’t protect vs coronavirus, doctor says

MANILA, Philippines — Bra, sanitary napkins, plastic bottles, fruit peels and other makeshift masks trending on social media cannot protect one from the deadly new coronavirus, a doctor told Philstar.com.

“When you’re wearing a mask, you might have a false sense of security that you’re protected already,” pulmonologist and internist Gwen Agra said in an exclusive interview following the recent launch of cough medicine Solmux Advance.

Agra admitted that it is initially hard to differentiate a novel coronavirus infection from common cold and the only way that it could be detected is by tracing one’s travel history.

“Actually, ang nagdidifferentiate lang d’yan would be history, ‘yung history of travel, exposure. ‘Yung travel sa mga areas na na-identify before,” she explained.

“’Yung initial symptoms, halos pareho. But then, sa history tayo magkakatalo… Kunwari, kasabay n’ya sa flight ‘yung PUI (Patient Under Investigation)… We can’t just rely on symptoms alone, but we can really look into the travel history of a person kung magkaka-symptoms s’ya o hindi.”

("The initial symptoms are almost the same. But then, the only difference is with the travel history... For instance, if the person was in the same flight as the PUI... We can't just rely on symptoms alone, but we can really look into the travel history of a person if he will have symptoms or not." )

Thus, to be properly protected, Agra, citing World Health Organization (WHO) and Department of Health recommendations, gave the following guidelines in wearing masks that can help protect from the virus:

No need to wear a mask at home.

“Ang advisory kasi lalo na ngayon na may shortage na ng mask would be, number one, kung nasa bahay ka lang, wala ka namang exposure sa labas, pwede ka namang wala nang mask,” Agra assured.

("The advisory is, especially now that there is a shortage in masks, would be, number one, if you're just staying at home and you won't have outside exposure, you don't need to wear a mask.")

“Pero kung lalabas ka (But if you will go out) especially sa crowded areas, you don’t know the people you’re bound to meet, it’s safe to wear a mask.”

Disposable surgical masks are highly recommended.

According to the doctor, during the recent Taal Volcano eruption, the reusable N95 mask was recommended because it has been specifically made for particulates or bigger but non-infectious particles.

But for fending off something infectious like coronavirus, masks should be disposable, so surgical masks are needed.

Agra, nonetheless, said that N95 masks can still be used as protection from the virus.

Make sure the mask is properly fitted into the face.

If using a standard surgical mask, “the colored part must face outside because that’s the waterproof layer and then the white part is inside because that’s the absorbent layer,” Agra reminded.

If using a mask with a metal clip, make sure the clip is positioned over the nose, while the bottom covers even the chin.

“Madalas kasi naka-mask pero loose or nakalabas ‘yung nose. That’s not the proper way.”

("Often, people might be using masks but the masks have been worn loose or the nose still protrudes. That's not the proper way.")

Washable cloth mask is not the main recommendation, but can still work.

According to the doctor, medical practitioners generally prefer masks they can discard immediately. But given the shortage in surgical masks, she said washable cloth masks can be used as protection as well.

“Mas gusto natin ‘yung mga disposable masks or tissue instead of hanky kasi pwedeng mag-stick du’n ‘yung bacteria and secretions and then you don’t wash it. Naiiwan s’ya don, so mas maganda ‘yung disposable,” she explained.

("We medical practitoners prefer to use disposable masks or tissue more instead of handkerchiefs because bacteria and secretions can stick to the hankerchiefs especially when not washed and used repeatedly, so disposable masks are more preferable.")

While she agreed with reports saying that disposable masks are best discarded after four hours and not washed or boiled for reuse, she said that rewashed disposable masks can still be used, provided that like washable cloth masks, they should be laundered every day and not be reused for more than a day without washing.

Since a rewashed disposable mask has lessened its efficacy, the doctor prescribed putting a layer of tissue inside the mask as added protection. No need to put tissue inside a washable cloth mask.

Non-health practitioners do not need goggles.

Wearing goggles, according to Agra, is only recommended for health practitioners working on suspected cases.

But masks, said Agra, are the not the ultimate barriers against the virus. Thus, apart from wearing masks, she suggested the following protective measures:

Always wash your hands thoroughly.

“Make sure that you don’t touch any surface without washing your hands,” she emphasized.

“Mas importante din is the handwashing. Kasi kung may nahawakan kang surface or item na may naibigay sa’yo, you can be infected because when you touch your face with that hand, with that dirty hand, you might get infected.”

("Handwashing is also very important. Because if you touched on an infected surface or there is an item that was given to you, you can be infected when you touch your face with that hand, with that dirty hand, you might get infected.")

Read: Novel coronavirus can survive on objects for hours — DOH

Refrain from ‘beso-beso’ (kissing cheek-to-cheek) and handshake.

Strengthen one’s immunity.

Apart from multivitamins and vitamin C, zinc also strengthens one’s immunity, said the doctor, which is why it has been made part of the Carbocistine-based medicine Solmux Advance.

“Carbocistine is for clearing secretions. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that zinc enhances carbocistine. But they work together for cough with phlegm for quicker recovery, but they do not necessarily enhance each other directly,” Agra explained.

Carbocistine with zinc may help in quicker healing, said Agra, but it cannot cure a coronavirus infection because it is not "directly antagonistic of the virus itself.”

“Most viral infections, wala tayong gamot d’yan, except like for the flu… ‘Di ba in Thailand they recently were saying that in combination with some retro-virals? But the WHO has not adopted it yet, so it’s not necessarily against coronavirus specifically, but it may alleviate the symptoms and hasten recovery.”

("There is still no cure for most viral infections, except like for the flu... Remember, in Thailand, they recently were saying that in combination with some retro-virals? But the WHO has not adopted it yet, so it’s not necessarily against coronavirus specifically, but it may alleviate the symptoms and hasten recovery.”)

For treating cough for those 13 years old and above, she recommended taking one capsule three times a day for five days up to two weeks.

Keep a six-feet distance from people with flu, cough or cold.

This is to avoid droplets from reaching you.

As of February 7, two dozen countries have confirmed cases of the respiratory disease, which emerged from a market selling exotic animals in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.