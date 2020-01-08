LIST: Red Cross' safety tips for Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The annual celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on January 9 is expected to gather millions of devotees again, thus putting government and private sectors on red alert.

Philippine National Red Cross (PRC) chair and Chief Executive Officer Sen. Richard Gordon, in a media forum at Kamuning Bakery Café on Tuesday, announced various safety measures it is implementing for the event.

Volunteer doctors and nurses will man outdoor hospital set-ups called Emergency Medical Units (EMUs) along the procession route to handle emergency childbirth, basic surgery, laboratory, in-patient observation and other cases.

Volunteers trained on emergency response, treating wounds, major injuries, transporting patients, giving psychology support and helping those who are lost and separated from groups, will run 13 first aid stations with welfare desks along the Traslacion route. These first aid stations are located at the Aquino monument, Round Table (Manila City Hall), Plaza Mexico (Post Office), Nepomuceno Street, San Sebastian Church and near Quiapo Church.

Forty seven ambulances will be on call during the procession, while three rescue boats, an amphibian and rescue vehicles, will be there for emergencies.

PRC also partnered with 11 nearby hospitals to accept those needing medical help.

Red Cross foot patrollers will check the crowd along narrow streets and alleys. A thousand volunteers and emergency medical technicians will help devotees who might suffer from injuries and health emergencies.

Here are safety tips from PRC:

1. Know the procession route.

2. Inform family members that you are joining the procession and give them your whereabouts.

3. Be mentally and physically prepared.

4. Pregnant women and the sick are advised to stay home and rest.

5. Bring ID, medical information and emergency contact numbers.

6. Ask your family to secure your home before leaving. Unplug all electrical appliances.

7. Bring your medications.

8. Wear correct clothes and footwear. Avoid wearing costly jewelry and expensive electronic devices.

9. Avoid bringing alcoholic beverages. Don’t bring sharp objects.

10. Eat before leaving and bring water, candies and biscuits.

11. Bring caps, umbrellas and other protective gear against heat and rain.

12. Beware of possible hazards during the procession like motor vehicles, falling debris and others.

13. Always know your location. When in groups, have a meeting point in case someone gets lost.

14. Stay away from disorderly groups.

15. Keep a proper distance to avoid unnecessary injuries. Plan a safe exit path.

16. Don’t panic and take cover if something untoward happens.

17. Know where and how you can reach medical and police stations and other emergency authorities in the area.

18. Know local emergency numbers. Call the Red Cross hotline at 143 or 8-790-2300.