WATCH: How cancer strengthened a Cebuano couple’s marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Only in her early 30s, La Verne Sacares has already survived a rare cancer of the uterus—a painful ordeal physically and emotionally.

As a wife to Dane Sacares, La Verne feared not just for her life but also for her marriage as she had to face the fact that the condition would leave her unable to bear a child anymore.

These fears were justified, but what happened was the opposite. La Verne turned out a stronger person after the big C, a disease dreaded by many. It also strengthened the marriage of the Sacares couple from Cebu.

Their inspiring story about how love defeated cancer is featured in “Kwentong Kaakbay,” an online series of short films on lifetime partnerships produced by Sun Life Philippines.

Expecting the unexpected

“I felt that in the future, I would have cancer because of genetic defect,” La Verne said in the video.

In a phone interview with Philstar.com, La Verne said that her late mother had breast cancer. That meant that she had a higher risk of having cancer as well. Nevertheless,she was dutifully warned by her doctors.

Even with her expectations managed, the diagnosis of uterine cancer in 2015 still sent shockwaves.

Photo Release It was only two years since the Cebuano couple married when La Verne was diagnosed with uterine cancer.

“I did not expect to get cancer this early,” she added, noting that it was only over two years since she got married. What’s even more heart-rending was the fact that her uterine cancer was rare, affecting only 3%to 5% of all women population in the world.

On how Dane took the news even with his prior knowledge, he shared, “When the doctor told me, ‘Sir your wife has cancer and you should seek out second opinion as soon as possible.’ Parang lahat naka-slow motion. Akala mo sa movies lang nangyayari ‘yon pero totoo pala.”

“It was also a very tough time for us,” he added.

Dane recalled how cancer came during the most inopportune time of their lives. He just lost his job when his previous company, a call center, closed shop.

Letting go

What was already a challenging situation became even tougher for the couple when La Verne’s cancer became aggressive. The oncologist told her to have her uterus removed.

“'Can we think about it? Because we don’t have kids yet,’” La Verne asked her oncologist.

It was a crucial decision to make. Ultimately, the couple put first what was truly important—La Verne’s life. “Love cried almost every day before the operation. We just had to let go and pray,” Dane said.

“We were both depressed,” he admitted. “But if we had a child, mostly probably, magkakasakit din siya ng cancer. Intolerable for us ‘yong scenario. So I just assured her that I will stay loyal to her and take care of her.”

Reacting to this, La Verne said, “He is always there for me through thick and thin. Hindi lang sa panahon na masaya. Andyan din sya sa panahon na nahihirapan. Hindi lahat ng tao kaya kang samahan sa hirap at ginhawa. I have found my life partner in Dane.”

Finding a life partner

The Sacares couple also found another life partner in Sun Life. Dane applied to become an advisor, which allowed him to earn while still taking care of his wife through her cancer treatment.

More importantly, Sun Life became instrumental in covering for La Verne’s medical expenses.

“My wife’s policy became my first claim as a Sun Life advisor,” he said. “The Critical Illness Benefit amount na nakuha namin was very helpful for her treatment and we realized how lucky we are to have Sun Life. They not only provided me with a job but also a means to take care of my wife at her lowest.”

Photo Release Both financial advisors today, Dane and La Verne are currently building their team of financial advisors in Cebu as their way of giving back to Sun Life.

The Critical Illness Benefit of Sun Life is a rider benefit, Dane explained, and this can be added to life insurance policies. It can be claimed as a lump sum in case of critical illness. In La Verne’s case, she was able to receive almost half a million pesos, which was enough to cover her operation and more.

“Sa lahat naman kasi, especially with families with medical history, it’s really best to prepare. It’s risk management. Critical illness can wipe out your savings and put you to debt. Aside from that, sometimes people around us get affected too. What’s important is we can concentrate on getting better,” shared La Verne who is also now a Sun Life advisor.

Today, the Sacares couple is building their team of financial advisors in Cebu as their way of giving back to Sun Life.

“We want to spread the advocacy of Sun Life. How it was able to get us through critical illness, and later on, how it has provided me with a career in which I can enjoy life to the fullest. As a cancer survivor, I want to be a change to other people’s lives,” La Verne ended.

Watch the full video of Dane and La Verne’s “Kwentong Kaakbay” below:

Sun Life Philippines is a leading life insurance company that has been helping people achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives since 1895. To find out more about Sun Life’s products and services, visit their website here.

READ MORE:

WATCH: Co-workers, survivors, life partners – This married couple is all of the above