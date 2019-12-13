Vitamilk: Making school children healthier, one bottle at a time

MANILA, Philippines — Through the "Kalusugan Para sa Kinabukasan" School Caravan, 100 schools across Luzon have joined the cause of championing better health among students as a means towards achieving their dreams and aspirations in life.

Behind this project are the Department of Health and Department of Education, supported by Vitamilk, rallying over 100,000 students, teachers, and parents in raising awareness on the importance of making healthier food choices and its impact in securing a successful future.

The participants engaged in informative activities, games, as well as health seminars led by nutritionists of DOH and Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI). They also touched on proper nutrition as well as the benefits of soy milk as a healthy milk alternative to incorporate in their diet.

After encountering thousands of students, teachers and parents from different walks of life, here are four important takeaways that we’ve learned:

1. Keeping healthy options available leads to a healthy lifestyle

School canteens play a vital role in the development of students as it is a place for buying food and drink during break time. Having healthy options such as vegetables, bread and milk can help students become more active in class.

2. Food choice affects performance

Students don’t necessarily want to eat junk food all the time, especially if they are made fully aware of how it can be bad for their health and their future. Eating the right foods and drinking healthy beverages will give students a better chance at acing their classes!

3. Nutrition is an investment

As cliché as it may sound, health will always be wealth. Just like education, which gives you an advantage in life, so does proper nutrition.

4. Healthy lifestyle doesn't have to be expensive

Yes, nutrition is an investment, but it doesn’t have to be a pricey one! One great example is a 200ml bottle of Vitamilk, packed with proteins and minerals everyone needs for a healthy muscular system and better cardiovascular health, all at the affordable price of P15!

Part of Vitamilk’s long-term commitment with the Department of Education and the Department of Health is to promote a healthy lifestyle in school communities.

While the caravan has ended, this is only the beginning for Vitamilk. The company sees the caravan as a step toward an ultimate goal: to improve the lives of students nationwide by providing healthy and delicious products.