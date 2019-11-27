Applying for insurance through postpaid plan – Here’s what we think

MANILA, Philippines — Say it’s been an auspicious year and you receive a mid-year bonus. Immediately your hands itch at the notion of tapping “checkout” from your favorite online shopping app, or you make haste to the nearest mall, having mentally readied your wish list, just in time for a mid-year sale.

A new pair of kicks to satisfy your sneakerhead obsession? That new gaming console—on sale, plus freebies? Or maybe, a new set of wardrobe to complement your style?

The struggle is all the more real. But something makes you stop and think.

As a young working Filipino, you are reminded of your priorities, like providing for the family, or fulfilling more important personal needs. One of which, as you’ve ubiquitously heard time and time again, is getting insurance.

However, you still end up having reservations regarding requirements and hefty costs.

Worry no more, this we can say with confidence. We found the answer in BIMA, the newest player in microinsurance, which Philstar.com had the experience of understanding firsthand.

A safe and trusted Swedish insurance company, we learned that BIMA is now in the Philippines to offer affordable insurance tailored for the needs of young Filipino professionals.

Of its current offerings, we highly recommend the Bundle Insurance Protection product that comes with P360,000 Personal Accident Protection and P40,000 Life Protection. Available for a minimum premium of only P300 a month, it can easily be added on-top of your monthly bills and expenses.

Another exciting thing about BIMA is that one can apply—more like subscribe—to its offerings via a postpaid plan, which this author tried.

Without the need to meet with traditional insurance agents, BIMA really understands its young target market who are always busy and on the go.

Easy, no-fuss processing

Based on our experience, here’s what you’ll simply need to do:

First, submit your postpaid mobile number to their website and get in touch with a BIMA representative. What’s great is that there are no health checks nor paperwork required, all that’s needed is an eligible postpaid mobile account.

Then, the representative calls your mobile phone. After confirming submission of the postpaid mobile number, the representative proceeds to ask for basic information such as name, date of birth, location (no need for full address, just the city or province will do), and one choice of beneficiary.

After this, the representative guides you in activating the insurance policy by sending a text message to BIMA (Key in “BIMA300” and send to 2462). Within moments, you will receive the confirmation message.

Once the representative has ascertained receipt of the confirmation message, a digital copy of your BIMA Policy Card is sent to your email summarizing the details of the insurance policy, which simply means you’re all set!

Do note that BIMA’s insurance offers are only available to subscribers of Smart Communications, but will soon become available to other telco subscribers such as Sun Cellular and Globe Telecom.

Benefits that we loved

Aside from ease and convenience, we also discovered BIMA’s slew of benefits. With an affordable monthly premium to pay on a rolling basis, you instantly get a coverage of up to P400,000 on your BIMA Insurance.

Much like traditional insurance, it sufficiently covers death or permanent disability due to accident, illness and natural causes.

What’s even better is that on top of the bundled insurance coverage, BIMA is offering a limited-time free P100,000 coverage on the first month.

You can all the more rest easy knowing that you get proper security and insurance for you and your family, especially since you’re basically paying only P10 a day for protection.

There’s one last thing that we loved with BIMA. Since your postpaid is subscribed to the insurance plan, your monthly payment will be charged to your account. This takes off the burden of going to payment centers or banks just to settle your monthly premium.

Additionally, BIMA’s insurance products are renewable monthly. It is a month-to-month basis insurance that you can quit anytime, if you so choose. All you have to do is key in “BIMA300 OFF” and send to 2462.

Processing of claims too is fast and simple, with only 10 working days of claim approval after validation.

So why choose BIMA?

With the emergence of affordable insurance, no one can be without a safe place to land their feet in dire situations.

Given its affordability, ease and benefits, BIMA is a strong microinsurance that’s apt for Filipinos looking for no-nonsense protection. It certainly lives up to its purpose of “protecting the future of every family” wherever they may be.

Know more about BIMA products: click here to learn about the BIMA Personal Accident Insurance, and click here for learn about BIMA Life.