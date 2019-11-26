In Volleyball, height is might

The sport of volleyball has grown by leaps and bounds lately, but the women’s game has progressed so much farther than it has for the gentlemen. Still, there are these determined athletes that have fallen in love with the game and try their best to bring it to greater heights in the local scene.

John Vic Ortiz de Guzman is one of these individuals who train day-in, day-out to hone their craft and look forward to bringing glory to the country, especially in the coming SEA Games.

“I was a late bloomer in volleyball. I only started playing seven years ago when I was in first year college. Back in high school in Batangas, I was in the badminton team. My sister was in the varsity in Laguna. I shifted to volleyball because of the college scholarship that was offered by the Laguna College of Business and Arts. After a year there, I walked in to try out at the College of Saint Benilde, and I was offered a scholarship, so I transferred. My single-mother raised me, and because of this opportunity, I grabbed it and played well,” De Guzman explains.

The Philippine Star: How do our athletes compare to their Asian and world counterparts?

John Vic Ortiz De Guzman: We lack height compared to our counterparts from other Asian countries. Their setter average is roughly 6’2”-6’3”, which is the average height of our spikers. But I believe our edge besides our never-say-die attitude, are the Filipino supporters, who are the best fans in the world. They are always there to cheer for us. It feels so good to represent the Philippines.

What can be done to further promote the men’s game?

We really have to be open-minded (coaches, players, school admins, team owners, media and fans) to help each other and to explore all the possible factors to trend men’s volleyball and bring the audience. It is step by step.

First, promote the sport and develop the recruitment program to encourage teens for volleyball.

Second, the mindset of men players to look up to those on the national team. Then the national players’ constant effort to improve, train hard and promote the sport. We don’t just play for money, we play to bring pride to our country and entertain our audience.

Third, we need to improve media coverage. We need to sustain the interest. Sports marketing is very important and is prevalent in all types of sports and this is clearly shown in how women’s volleyball was accepted and boomed. It combines strength, endurance and marketing strategy to get the attention of every Filipino.

* * *

John Vic doesn’t only have volleyball on his plate; he is a commentator for the PSL, and is also an aspiring actor.

“For 2019, I explained to my management agency that I would like to commit to volleyball until the SEA Games. Unfortunately, I had to turn down two movies. We had two weeks training in Thailand and in Japan. With hosting, I am very grateful to ESPN5 for allowing me to be present only every Saturday for this year, because it’s my only free day,” he says. “By January, I will definitely be back in showbiz if there’s s a chance. But I still do work as an influencer on social media.”

* * *

