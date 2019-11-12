Why it’s ipmortant to be protected

Cancer is the least discriminatory thing in the world. It knows no age, no race, no religion, no gender, no economic status or political party.

“Being diagnosed with cancer at such a young age was a huge scare for me,” shared YouTube star Wil Dasovich, who battled stage 3 colon cancer two years ago. “Illnesses like cancer are supposed to come when you’re old and you’ve lived life to the fullest, not when you’re just starting to have fun.”

But instead of wallowing in self-pity, Wil took up the challenge head-on. After being diagnosed, he went to get treatments right away.

“I had chemotherapy for roughly six months. Soon after, I had surgery where the doctors removed nine inches of my large intestine. I recovered two months after. And now I’m here. It’s been 1 1/2 years since my recovery and yes, I feel really good,” Wil enthused.

Wil went through a lot, learned a lot. But one of the most important things he learned from this life-threatening experience is the importance of life itself, family and getting yourself “protected.”

“One of the things you realize when you’re confronted with death is that the most important thing in life is the people around you and your relationship with them. Support is, indeed, vital. Whether it’s emotional, physical and financial,” he explained.

That’s why the celebrity blogger is thankful for having a loving and supportive family, and having peace of mind knowing that you’re “protected” by one of the leading insurance companies in the country — Philam Life.

Wil, one of the celebrity brand ambassadors of Philam Life, shared his life-changing experience during the launch of Philam Life’s AIA Critical Protect 100 in Makati City.

STAY ONE STEP AHEAD

Data show that the average cost of critical illness is about P2 million, but when it comes to actual claims made by its customers, Philam Life shared that the average in 2018 is only about P350,000. This leaves a big question on where the remaining balance to cover the expense will come from.

In the 2018 Healthy Living Index Study conducted by AIA Group, Philam Life’s Hong Kong-based parent company, the survey revealed a staggering 78 percent of Filipinos are expecting the government to shoulder the cost of treating critical illness.

“In the Philippines, there’s a huge protection gap,” noted Kelvin Ang, Philam Life chief executive officer. “Protection gap is most felt when a critical illness, accident and death befalls a family member.”

According to Ang, the reason not only relies on one’s income but also financial literacy.

“It’s a structural issue,” he noted. “The protection gap today is measured at 1.5 trillion. Last year, Philam Life paid P2.9 billion for claims. That’s just 0.2-percent. If you add all the insurance companies, maybe two to 3 percent. That means if something happens, 97 percent of the population are on their own, meaning they don’t have insurance to help them financially.”

So how does Philam Life close the gap?

“The industry has to step up,” said Ang. “First, there should be financial literacy. Financial advisors should go to every household to talk about their products. Also, the products need to be innovative. And that’s why we came up with Philam Life AIA Critical Protect 100.

Philam Life AIA Critical Protect 100 offers comprehensive health and protection benefits from zero to 100 years old. It offers coverage for up to 100 minor and major illnesses, including cancer, heart attack or stroke.

There’s also an option to include riders which give increased coverage for gender-specific cancers like ovarian or prostate, as well as financial benefits during recovery period and plan protection for the loved ones.

Best of all, the product is powered by Philam Vitality, Philam Life’s game-changing wellness program that helps encourage the right behavior by incentivizing customers with rewards for knowing and improving their health.

“Wil made a wise choice when he invested in an insurance plan,” said Ang. “But what about the 78 percent of the Philippine population who don’t have coverage? ”

It’s time to get the protection you need.

