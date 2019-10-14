INFOGRAPHIC: 5 reasons why soymilk is good for you

MANILA, Philippines — While milk is a nutritious beverage, it is not always the healthiest choice for everyone, particularly those with lactose intolerance. Consuming too much dairy in their diet may lead to an upset stomach and cause bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Fortunately, there are alternatives to cow’s milk that are just as healthy: soymilk.

On your next visit at the grocery store, you might want to pick up a bottle of soymilk from the dairy section. Here are five reasons why:

Soymilk is definitely a great milk alternative for people of all ages. If you want a healthy change in your life, try switching from regular cow’s milk to soymilk, like Vitamilk!

Vitamilk is the number one soymilk brand in the Philippines. It’s made from all-natural ingredients including non-GMO soybeans, blended together to make a yummy, healthy, and revitalizing drink.

Choose from a wide variety of flavors like Double Choco Shake, Banana, Multi-Grain Energy, Thai Tea and of course, the classic Original soymilk. It’s also available in different pack sizes, including glass bottles (best served ice cold!), 250ml baon packs, 1 liter for sharing, and 200ml returnable glass bottles.

When you feel tired and hungry, choose Vitamilk! Available in supermarkets, convenience stores and sari-sari stores nationwide.