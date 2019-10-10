World Mental Health Day: Kylie Verzosa on effect of love life on depression

MANILA, Philippines — We know it by many names. We say we’re down in the doldrums, or have a case of the blues. We have a "restless searcher," as penned by Virginia Woolf.

We’re certainly always looking, but can never find the right description. One word attempts to describe the gnawing feeling of something absent in life: depression.

If you’ve ever struggled with depression or other mental illness, you might know the feeling of being lost in a hapless void, unsure if there’s a way out.

A thought that occurs to some of us is if love – which soothes and salves – can cure or even alleviate the damage depression has brought on us. In other words, if finding love can make us whole again.

Fortunately, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa was able to share her personal experiences and wisdom on this surprisingly common dilemma.

“It’s funny because when I had my own depression, I had a boyfriend at that time,” Kylie recalled.

“Tendencies are you’re ashamed to tell people, so I didn’t even tell my boyfriend at that time.”

While he was supportive, Kylie acknowledged, she generally faced depression on her own or with her family.

“I had a good support system. But no, having a love life will not solve your depression.”

Kylie encouraged others to pick up the pieces and heal before pursuing a love life.

“I always believe that once you’re complete and then you find another person… I think that’s the perfect relationship.”

Kylie is a mental health advocate and started her own foundation, Mental Health Matters, which promotes public awareness about depression.

The beauty queen has also found her counterpart in actor-model Jake Cuenca. The happy couple announced their relationship in September. They’re now the loving parents of a cute dog named Nugget.

Surrounded by love, advocacies, and an ever-flourishing career, Kylie looks stunning and more importantly – happier than ever.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, while the second week of October (6 to 12 this year) is National Mental Illness Awareness Week. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho