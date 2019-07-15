A toast for a healthier generation: Vitamilk supports DepEd and DOH in fight against malnutrition in school communities

MANILA, Philippines — In support of the Department of Health and Department of Education’s program for school children, Vitamilk launched Kalusugan Para sa Kinabukasan. The school caravan promotes the importance of proper nutrition in school performance and its role in enabling students to achieve their goals in life.

Launched in celebration of the Nutrition Month, the caravan will visit 100 chosen schools in Central and South Luzon from July to September. Over 100,000 students, teachers and parents will experience an insightful discussion about health and wellness.

Vitamilk Brand Ambassador and TV host Kuya Kim Atienza. Photo Release

Together with Vitamilk Brand Ambassador and TV host Kuya Kim Atienza, Kalusugan Para sa Kinabukasan School Caravan aims to:

Support DepEd and DOH in educating school communities on how to practice a healthy and well-balanced diet, particularly among adolescents;

Promote the health standards established by DepEd and DOH in order to create a healthy environment for students where nutritious choices are accessible, affordable and diverse enough to fulfill their appetite's wants and needs; and

Inspire students, teachers, and parents to carry the mindset that proper nutrition optimizes learning and unlocks one's capabilities to maximize potential and reach goals in life.

Malnutrition among the Filipino youth

By working together with the experts in the field of health and education, Vitamilk envisions to become part of the solution in addressing one of our country's most pressing health issues among the youth—malnutrition.

According to the 8th National Nutrition Survey of the Food & Nutrition Institute, three out of 10 adolescents between 10-19 years old are malnourished—32% are stunted (low height-for-age ratio), 12% are wasted (low weight-for-height ratio), and 8% are overweight or obese1 (Food and Nutrition Research Institute, 2013).

Adolescents who have persistent poor eating habits become nutrient deficient. They are more vulnerable to sickness and serious health conditions that may develop as they reach adulthood. Aside from the physical manifestations, malnutrition also weighs down the psychosocial and intellectual performance of students.

Affected students will find concentrating and retaining information more difficult. Given the importance of education, poor academic performance may become a barrier for an adolescent to maximize their potential to achieve success later on in life.

The caravan kicked-off last July 4 and 5 as Vitamilk hosted the Continuing Health Education for Teachers Forum at AB Nutribev Corporation located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Photo Release

A community effort

There is a need to be more proactive in educating the youth, as well as adults who guide them, such as parents and teachers. Discipline in diet, access to healthy food, physical activity and an environment that supports nutrition policies are what we need to tackle malnutrition.

First, adolescents must be encouraged to instill the discipline of choosing what's best for their body. This includes balancing the number of calories that they consume per day and choosing all-natural alternatives instead of highly processed foods and beverages high in sugar, sodium, and fat. Aside from diet, getting at least 60 minutes of physical activity is also recommended.

Second, nutritious choices must be made more accessible, affordable and diverse enough for students to fulfill their appetite's wants and needs. The Pinggang Pinoy, a campaign of FNRI, recommends each meal should be composed of Glow, Grow, and Go foods: 50% representing fruits and vegetables from the "Glow" category; 25% from bodybuilding "Grow" foods; and 25% from energy giving "Go" foods. Twelve glasses of water and a glass of milk daily are also recommended (FNRI, 2016).

Representatives from target partner schools, DepEd and DOH engaged in insightful discussions about the current state of health among the youth, the importance of proper nutrition and the possible solutions to address malnutrition among school children. Photo Release

Third, health standards must be set to foster healthy dietary practices in school communities. This is the rationale behind Dep Ed Order 13, Policy and Guidelines on Healthy Food and Beverage Choices in Schools and DepEd Offices, which categorizes food and beverages that are encouraged (green category), consumed-in-moderation (yellow category) and restricted (red category). Support for such regulations is needed to make healthy eating easier to adapt to.

The caravan vision

Vitamilk believes that great health leads to a great education, and education opens doors to a better life. That is why the brand launched its advocacy, Kalusugan Para sa Kinabukasan, to support the government's initiatives in promoting a culture of health and wellness in school communities.

The project kicked-off last July 4 and 5, 2019 as Vitamilk hosted the Continuing Health Education for Teachers Forum at AB Nutribev Corporation located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Representatives from target partner schools, DepEd and DOH engaged in insightful discussions about the current state of health among the youth, the importance of proper nutrition and the possible solutions to address malnutrition among school children. Following the discussion, participants also went on a soy milk plant tour which showcased the world-class facilities of AB Nutribev Corp. facilitated by the makers of Vitamilk soy milk in the Philippines.

During the school caravan, students and their parents will have the chance to participate in educational activities that highlight the important role of proper nutrition in achieving one's goals in life. A freedom wall will be installed in schools to inspire students to reflect on their goals and write them on the wall as a pledge to dream big and work hard.

In collaboration with the health and education sector of the government, Kalusugan Para sa Kinabukasan envisions to create a positive impact in the mindset of students by inspiring them to become more proactive in making healthy choices every day. Vitamilk's dream is for our country's youth to be able to maximize their full potential and build a better future for themselves.

About Vitamilk Soy Milk:

Vitamilk is an all natural soy milk drink made from non-GMO soybeans. Each 200ml serving is only 140 calories yet it contains substantial amount of protein, vitamins and minerals including protein (9% of RENI), Vitamin A (21% of RENI), Vitamin B1 (22% of RENI), Vitamin B2 (20% of RENI), Vitamin B6 (15% of RENI), Vitamin D (33% of RENI), Vitamin E (13% of RENI), Magnesium (33% of RENI), Iron (15% of RENI) and Iodine (28%).