WATCH: Mariel Rodriguez shares details of baby no. 2 with Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s Showtime” TV host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla was not expecting to have another baby with actor Robin Padilla until their firstborn, Isabella, turns three.

“I really wanted a second child, but the plan was when Isabella was three, that’s when we’ll start trying," the TV host shared.

"And then I was surprised na wala pa s’yang three, maagang binigay ni God. It’s a blessing that I’m grateful for,” Mariel told Philstar.com in an interview following her recent launch as endorser of skincare brand Cetaphil and the brand's launch of its new Baby Gentle Cleansing Bar.

“My husband was not expecting it also, so we’re shocked.”

Her initial reaction upon learning that she is expecting was how Isabella would react to it.

“I was in tears because I was worried how Isabella would react. Kasi sanay s’ya na she’s the sun and the moon, the world in the house. She’s the princess, she’s the queen, everything.”

But Mariel knows that Isabella would be able to accept and adapt.

“Eventually, she’ll be okay. I know I’m just worrying.”

While she considers Isabella as her personal gift, she believes the second child is God’s gift especially for Isabella.

“A lot of them are saying na sana this time it’s a boy. Ako naman okay lang sa’kin ang boy para may isa pang boy si Robin,” shared Mariel.

“Pero kasi ‘pag girl, panalo pa rin ako. Ako kasi I have a sister and iba ‘yung bond ng sisters. Di ba, iba ‘yung meron kang kapatid, eh. So, thank you God for this blessing!”

She also considers her second pregnancy to be more relaxed and less expensive that her first. She was rushed to the hospital at least twice from the “It’s Showtime” studio during her pregnancy with Isabella.

“Kasi with Isabella, nag-iinsulin din ako,” shared Mariel, who still gets her heparin injections every day to avoid blood clots. But this time around, she has no gestational diabetes.

“Mas madali ito at mas mura!” she kidded.

She, however, did not experience morning sickness or skin darkening during her pregnancy with both kids.

“Pero for a time, sobra akong nahihilo. As in! I was so dizzy. There came a time na ‘di ko pa nasasabi sa madlang people. So I’ve been working with my head spinning around pero kailangan mag-function. So ‘yun lang ‘yung difficulty, pero maliit lang,” she recalled.

In addition to her usual beauty and fitness regimen, Mariel is now into the habit of putting lotion like Cetaphil on her stomach for less stretch marks.

She clarified that she did not plan to reveal her pregnancy during Mother’s Day. She only announced it on Mother’s Day because she was waiting until her first trimester was over before she made the revelation.

“I’ll work as much as I can, definitely. I will take some time off, for sure,” said Mariel, whose due date for her yet unnamed baby is November 17.

“Ako, I’m just so grateful. I’m able to be the mother that I am, I am able to be the host that I am, I am able to be the granddaughter that I am, all that’s because of Robin," Mariel shared.

"Because Robin is the husband that he is, alam mo ‘yon? Nagagawa ko lahat ng gusto kong gawin because of him, and so I’m so thankful for that and I’m so thankful for everything that he does for us. Thank you so much for loving Isabella, for always putting her needs first.". — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by EC Toledo IV