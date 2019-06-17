MOTHER'S DAY
Ong, also fondly called “Doc Willie,” recommended that it is better to put the electric fan in a proper place where it can sway.
Pixabay
Electric fan on the face: Why it’s a big no-no, says doctor Willie Ong 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2019 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Physician and TV personality Willie Ong advised his followers not to put electric fans on their faces as it may lead to Bell’s Palsy and sore throat.

In his Facebook account, Doc Willie posted a photo of a woman enjoying electric fan on her face. He said in the photo: “ELECTRIC FAN: HUWAG ITAPAT SA MUKHA. Puwede magdulot ng Bell's Palsy at Sore Throat.”

“Hindi alam nang marami na puwedeng maparalisa ang mukha sa paggamit ng electric fan. Kapag natulog kang nakatapat sa electric fan, puwede kang magkaroon ng Bell’s Palsy. Ito ’yung ngumingiwi ang isang parte ng mukha,” warned Ong, who ran but lost in the last senatorial race.

Bell's palsy is a form of temporary paralysis on the face resulting from damage or trauma to the nerves. 

Ong, also fondly called “Doc Willie,” recommended that it is better to put the electric fan in a proper place where it can sway.

“Kapag ika’y natulog ng nakanganga, puwedeng ka ring magka-sore throat. Maglagay ka ng kulambo. Ipaikot-ikot ang electric fan, at huwag nakatutok sa iyo,” Doc Willie advised.

Meanwhile, Watsons recently brought together medical practitioners in the 2nd health symposium exclusive for Watsons Card members dubbed “World of Wellness” at SM City Trade Hall in Cebu City.

“The health symposium is only one of Watsons’ initiatives to help improve the lives of Filipinos. By gaining more knowledge on health and wellness, Filipinos become more empowered,” said Watsons Health Trading Director Rafael Lim. 

At the symposium, Watsons Card members listened to and learned from talks by expert doctors. The speakers included Dr. Kevin Bautista (on being a flu fighter across generations and the basics of asthma), Dr. Celine Aquino and Dr. Marivic Vestal (inane things that can cause a heart attack) and Dr. Marissa Bravo Garcia (diabetes).

