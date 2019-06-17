Electric fan on the face: Why it’s a big no-no, says doctor Willie Ong

MANILA, Philippines — Physician and TV personality Willie Ong advised his followers not to put electric fans on their faces as it may lead to Bell’s Palsy and sore throat.

In his Facebook account, Doc Willie posted a photo of a woman enjoying electric fan on her face. He said in the photo: “ELECTRIC FAN: HUWAG ITAPAT SA MUKHA. Puwede magdulot ng Bell's Palsy at Sore Throat.”

“Hindi alam nang marami na puwedeng maparalisa ang mukha sa paggamit ng electric fan. Kapag natulog kang nakatapat sa electric fan, puwede kang magkaroon ng Bell’s Palsy. Ito ’yung ngumingiwi ang isang parte ng mukha,” warned Ong, who ran but lost in the last senatorial race.

Bell's palsy is a form of temporary paralysis on the face resulting from damage or trauma to the nerves.

Ong, also fondly called “Doc Willie,” recommended that it is better to put the electric fan in a proper place where it can sway.

“Kapag ika’y natulog ng nakanganga, puwedeng ka ring magka-sore throat. Maglagay ka ng kulambo. Ipaikot-ikot ang electric fan, at huwag nakatutok sa iyo,” Doc Willie advised.

