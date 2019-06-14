6 ways to treat dad this Father’s Day at SM Supermalls

MANILA, Philippines — Dads are everything rolled into one—a personal cook, driver, family comedian, DIY specialist, motivator and a lot more.

Show your love and appreciation for your one-in-a-million dads on his special day. Together with the whole family, throw him a feast fit for a king at your favorite SM mall!

“This Dad’s Day, SM puts the spotlight on our idol dads who have brought nothing but laughter and love to our homes. We celebrate them through exciting deals, events, and fun feasts made especially for them,” invites SM Supermalls SVP for marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

Here are six ways to spoil the king of the family this Father's Day at SM:

1. D-day for your main man

Reminisce about the good old days over beers and barbeque until June 16 from participating restaurants because let’s be honest, dads invented BBQ Sundays.

2. Makeover and wellness time

Dad always puts the family first. Make him feel like the king that he is by pampering him at SM. On June 16, get exclusive deals for haircuts and massages.

3. Toys for the big boys

Fill your dad’s heart with excitement by bringing him to a showcase of classic and contemporary automobiles and motorbikes at the Cool Cars and Bikes Exhibit, ongoing until June 16.

4. Daddy belly

Take your dads to a steak date and make reservations at his favorite restaurant until June 16. It’s never too late to treat your foodie daddy to a sumptuous feast.

5. Dance machine

Relive great childhood memories! Work as a team and show off supreme dance moves by joining Dad’s Fortnite Dance Challenge on June 16.

6. Create memories with dad

Take snaps and play with fun Facebook filters with your super dad for a chance to win exclusive #DadsDayAtSM giveaways from today until June 16!

Create new memories with your dad through an exciting celebration of fun, food, and treats at SM Supermalls.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com.