Introducing a fitness supplements brand made for athletes by athletes

MANILA, Philippines — Let’s face it, we all want to look and feel super. It’s the reason why different gym programs are becoming more and more accessible, and diet fads have time and again piqued the interest of many.

Getting fit while also improving your overall health has a nice ring to it, right? But then one does not necessarily equate to the other. We’ve heard stories of individuals who, on their quest to becoming the next gym rockstar, have experienced side effects of pre-workouts, fat burners, energy boosters, and whatnot.

Still, we all know exercise alone won’t cut it. Not even beefing up or reducing your calorie intake (depending on your fitness goals) will completely help. Fitness supplements are still vital to ensuring we achieve our #bodygoals—it just pays to check the label and understand what our bodies are taking in.

This is the inspiration behind Klean Athlete—a product line of fitness supplements made for athletes, by athletes.

What sets it apart from the rest of the products in the market right now is that it’s 100% clear of banned substances—as tested and certified by the NSF Certified for Sport, an institute in charge of checking and ensuring products do not have contaminants, prohibited ingredients, or any unhealthy masking agent.

Klean Athlete products are wheat-free and gluten-free, and they do not have artificial coloring, flavoring, nor sweeteners. All of them are meticulously created and tested, ensuring that they meet the growing demands of athletes, coaches, and healthcare professionals across the globe.

Klean Athlete works by promoting peak performance, which is done by improving and strengthening through a solid nutritional base. In turn, the brand supports the athlete’s overall well-being.

The products were officially introduced to the public at Kerry Sports Manila-Shangri-La Fort. Attendees were entitled to a free 45-minute spinning class at 8 a.m., spearheaded by an ITU (International Triathlon Union) Level 1 Coach. Klean Athlete products were served, along with a light brunch, during the program proper.

Those present during the launch also received Klean Athlete gifts, on top of the exciting news and announcements from the Klean Athlete team themselves.

Watch out for us as well during these events: Ironman 70.3 Subic, May 30 to June 2; Bike King TRI 2 Subic, July 7; Ironman 70.3 PH (Cebu), August 8 to 11; BikeKing Sprint Tri Cavite, November 13.

Klean Athlete Nutritional Supplements are exclusively distributed by Apotheca Corp. and readily available in-store at Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy and e-commerce via Shopee with this link: https://shopee.ph/apothecaph.