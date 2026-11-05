Family Assist, SOS button: Family-friendly Nokia 2360 Flip lands in PH

MANILA, Philippines — While most are shelling out for iPhone's first-ever foldable smartphone, Filipinos can get excited about one other — and much more affordable — phone that flips.

Enter the Nokia 2360 Flip, a model very much reminiscent of the clamshell phones popular during the 2000s when flip phones were all the rage and dual displays were on the rise.

The external display notifies users if anyone is calling without need to flip the phone open. Calls are answered upon being opened and ended when flipped close.

A major feature of the phone is the SMS-powered Family Assist. Loved members will be able to manage the phone remotely to add contacts, adjust the volume, jot down reminders, and other settings.

One of these settings are parental controls protected by a PIN. School Mode restricts access to emergency calls, parents will be able to manage who can call or send texts as well as block select applications.

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Another key feature is a SOS button on the rear panel. Upon pressing for three seconds, the phone will call a pre-set emergency contact and send alerts to as much as five contacts.

The physical keypad phone available in Burgundy, Dark Gray, and Teal colors also carries classic features like a loudspeaker, removable battery (1,450 mAh), FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here are more technical specs of the Nokia 2360 Flip, listed at P2,790:

111.85 × 55.56 × 18.95mm dimensions

121g weight

2.8-inch main display and a 1.77-inch external screen

Series 30+ operating system

4MB internal storage

4MB RAM

MicroSD card support ( up to 32GB)

USB Type-C charging

2G connectivity

Hearing aid compatible

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) camera with LED flash

up to 15 days of standby time

up to 27 hours of talk time

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