DJI Osmo 360 II delivers 8K 360° flagship imaging for epic shots day or night

MANILA, Philippines — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has launched the Osmo 360 II, its latest 360° camera designed to capture high-quality footage from every angle, day or night.

The Osmo 360 II's technical DNA evolved from innovations in DJI's distortion control for aerial photography, stabilization from the professional Ronin series of gimbals, and color science through successive generations of Osmo Action cameras. Moreover, Osmo 360 II innovates on the company’s first 360° camera, Osmo 360, and its first 360° drone, Avata 360, to deliver further enhanced imaging capabilities.

The camera features an advanced 1-inch square HDR image sensor with up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range, 8K/60fps 360° video and 2.4 μm pixels for clearer, sharper action shots. Its AI SuperNight 2.0 noise-reduction technology is designed to deliver cleaner low-light footage.

Osmo 360 II’s advanced square HDR image sensor increases sensor utilization by 25%1 , reducing power consumption while keeping footage clean and clear, day or night1.

Diverse scenarios, various angles

The Osmo 360 II is built for a range of activities, including motorcycling, diving, skiing, cycling and vlogging.

Motorcycling: The camera can be securely mounted anywhere for unique multi-angle shots. With Gesture Control and Voice Control, creators can start recording instantly without releasing the throttle.



The camera can be securely mounted anywhere for unique multi-angle shots. With Gesture Control and Voice Control, creators can start recording instantly without releasing the throttle. Diving: The camera is ready for underwater action up to 10 meters1 out of the box. For deep dives, creators can seal it inside the Invisible Waterproof Case and explore down to 50 m.



The camera is ready for underwater action up to 10 meters1 out of the box. For deep dives, creators can seal it inside the Invisible Waterproof Case and explore down to 50 m. Skiing: The camera can be used in -20° C (-4° F) temperatures1, and will start shooting by double twisting the selfie stick. Creators can unlock aerial views with the 2.5m Extended Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick, and add Motion Blur for a more cinematic run.



The camera can be used in -20° C (-4° F) temperatures1, and will start shooting by double twisting the selfie stick. Creators can unlock aerial views with the 2.5m Extended Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick, and add Motion Blur for a more cinematic run. Mountain Biking / Road Cycling: The camera's powerful stabilization can smooth out the rough trails. Creators can add the Sports Dashboard overlay to create engaging data-rich cycling videos.



The camera's powerful stabilization can smooth out the rough trails. Creators can add the Sports Dashboard overlay to create engaging data-rich cycling videos. Vlogging: The camera can be used for solo selfie videos with the Invisible Selfie Stick serving as an on-the-go camera crew. Paired with Dual Recording, creators can capture passing scenery and multiple people in a single frame to make their stories even more immersive.

For creative shooting, the camera supports 120MP HDR 360° photos, 16K 360° timelapses, 8K/120fps Vortex video and up to 64x panoramic slow motion through DJI Studio’s AI frame interpolation. All video formats support 10-bit color depth and the D-Log M color profile.

The Osmo 360 II also introduces Spotlight Follow, which keeps subjects centered as the camera rotates, as well as NFC connectivity for quick pairing with the DJI Mimo app and easier footage transfers. Professional users can also import 360° footage into DaVinci Resolve through DJI Studio’s plugin.

Weighing 183g, the camera comes with 105GB of built-in storage and can record for up to 100 minutes at 8K/30fps. Its replaceable lenses feature an ultra-hard optical film for improved scratch and wear resistance. The battery can fast-charge to 80% in 22 minutes, while the Battery Extension Rod can add up to 180 minutes of runtime.

The camera also features a four-mic array and wind-noise reduction, with support for DJI’s OsmoAudio Direct Microphone Connection and compatible DJI microphones.

Price and Availability

The DJI Osmo 360 II is available in the Philippines starting Sept. 3 in the following configurations:

Osmo 360 II Standard Combo: P32,490

Osmo 360 II Adventure Combo: P39,490

Osmo 360 II Limitless Riding Combo: P34,490

Additional accessories include the Lens Replacement Kit (Dual) at P1,890, Multifunctional Battery Case 3 at P3,299, Battery Extension Rod at P5,590, and other filming accessories.

DJI Care Refresh is also available for the Osmo 360 II, offering accidental-damage replacement coverage, with up to two replacements under the one-year plan and up to four under the two-year plan.

For more information, visit https://www.dji.com/360-2. You can also purchase online via DJI Philippines’ official stores on Tiktok Shop, Shopee, Lazada and DJI website: www.djiph.com.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from DJI. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.