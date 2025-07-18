vivo Watch GT now available for as low as P7,599

MANILA, Philippines — Ready to move smarter, train harder and stay healthier without charging every night? The vivo Watch GT has officially landed in the Philippines, bringing advanced fitness tracking, AI-powered health monitoring, and ultra-long battery life for as low as P7,599.

21 days of power, nonstop movement

Forget charging anxiety. The vivo Watch GT powers your goals for up to 21 days on a single charge, so you can track workouts, monitor health, and conquer daily tasks without interruptions.

Over 100 sports modes for every passion

Whether you’re running, swimming, lifting or riding, the vivo Watch GT has you covered with over 100 sports modes across nine categories.

Love racket sports? The Professional Racket Sports Mode tracks badminton, tennis, table tennis, pickleball, squash, and cage tennis, capturing not just calories and heart rate but also advanced metrics like swing count, longest streak, and forehand or backhand percentages.

Badminton players even get overhand and underhand stroke ratios to fine-tune their performance.'

The vivo Watch GT also helps you hit your daily movement goals with four personalized mini targets: steps, calories, standing activities, and moderate-to-high intensity exercise, giving gentle nudges when you’ve been sitting too long.

AI health guardian on your wrist

The Watch GT serves as your 24/7 wellness companion, featuring continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring powered by intelligent algorithms that adapt to your activities while conserving battery life. From sleep quality tracking to period monitoring, it’s your daily wellness accountability partner.

The Summer Black variant (Php 7,599) features a sleek, dark watch body paired with a comfortable black soft rubber band, while the Cloud White variant (Php 8,099) boasts a light watch body and a premium white leather band, adding sophistication to your workouts and everyday outfits.

Ready to live healthier, train smarter and stay active longer? The vivo Watch GT is your all-day, all-week partner for a stronger you.

The vivo Watch GT is now available at vivo concept stores, kiosks, and official online stores via the vivo website and Shopee.. Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivoglobal.ph

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.