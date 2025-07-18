Flagship vivo X200 FE arrives; price starts at P44,999

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Flagship power, one-hand freedom. The vivo X200 FE has officially arrived in the Philippines, bringing compact telephoto mastery and flagship-level performance into a sleek, travel-friendly form priced at P44,999.

Filipino creators, professionals and explorers can now pre-order the vivo X200 FE with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage until July 25 at vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

Here are the main features you need to know about the compact telephoto flagship, vivo X200 FE:

Compact yet tough

The vivo X200 FE is designed for a generation that lives light and thinks big.

With a 6.31-inch flat screen, a slim 71.76mm width, and a featherlight 186g weight, this phone redefines comfort and practicality, letting you text, shoot, scroll, and edit with one hand, wherever your day takes you.

Offered in Blue Breeze and Black Luxe, the X200 FE blends youthful energy with a premium feel, breaking visual monotony in every mirror selfie and flat-lay shot.

Built with aerospace-grade aluminum, the X200 FE is as tough as it is stylish. IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, SGS Triple Protection Certification, and military-grade durability make it ready for coffee shop hustles, spontaneous trips, and sudden downpours without worry.

Its ZEISS Master Color Display with 1800 nits HBM brightness, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, and SGS Low Blue Light Certification delivers vibrant clarity in any lighting, whether you’re editing reels under the sun or catching up on K-dramas at midnight.

Flagship telephoto, ZEISS-level storytelling

Carrying the X Series’ telephoto DNA, the vivo X200 FE makes professional imaging truly pocketable.

Its 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, powered by the Sony IMX882 Ultra-Sensitive Sensor, captures the energy and emotion of concerts, city nights and travel adventures with stunning clarity.

The new trapezoidal prism periscope lens keeps the camera module slim while achieving up to 100x zoom and Stage Mode, ensuring vibrant, lifelike shots even in challenging lighting. ZEISS Multifocal Portrait lets you explore your creative angles:

23mm for epic landscapes



35mm for storytelling moments



50mm for everyday portraits



85mm for emotional close-ups



100mm for intricate details

The X200 FE also supports Live Photo, compatible with iPhone’s Live Photos for smoother sharing. With seven ZEISS classic bokeh effects and cinematic flare rendering, you can infuse your shots with timeless character.

It also has a Street Photography Mode, which captures candid life moments with authentic, raw emotion. It is activated instantly by double-clicking the volume down button, even when the screen is off.

Fuel your creativity further with AI Image Studio’s Magic Move, Image Expander, and Reflection Erase, turning your mobile photography into gallery-worthy storytelling without heavy gear.

Small body, big stamina

Compact doesn’t mean cutting corners.

Under its slim silhouette, the X200 FE packs a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, the largest in its compact flagship class. Paired with 90W FlashCharge for rapid power-ups, achieve full charge in under an hour or quick 10-minute top-ups for hours of extra usage.

With up to 9.5 hours of gaming, 25.4 hours of video playback, and 44.9 hours of calls, the X200 FE is made for marathon days and spontaneous nights.

Driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ flagship chipset, multitasking, content creation, and gaming are seamless, responsive, and reliable.

The AI Efficiency Booster, featuring Gemini Assistant, Circle to Search, Smart Call Assistant, and AI Screen Translation, makes the X200 FE your productivity companion, whether you’re managing work on the go or planning your next adventure.

The vivo X200 FE proves that size should never limit your ambitions. Combining flagship imaging, bold design, and top-tier performance in a truly compact body, it is the uncompromised telephoto flagship made for today’s generation.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.