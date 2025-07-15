How to shoot like a pro? 5 photography tips from BJ Pascual's vivo V50 Masterclass

MANILA, Philippines — To mark a decade of innovation, vivo hosted an exclusive and interactive Photography Masterclass led by renowned celebrity and fashion photographer BJ Pascual at the vivo store in One Ayala, and streamed live on vivo Philippines’ official Facebook page on July 12, 2025.

The event brought together loyal vivo fans and photography enthusiasts to learn how to shoot like a pro using the vivo V50, the brand’s latest V Series innovation featuring a 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera.

Hosted by the ever-stunning Nicole Cordoves, the masterclass kicked off with energy and excitement as she introduced BJ Pascual and the impressive capabilities of the vivo V50.

A creative spark: BJ Pascual’s journey into photography

Before he became one of the most celebrated celebrity fashion photographers in the country, known for working with A-list stars and gracing the pages of top magazines, BJ Pascual was simply a young creative with an eye for storytelling and a drive to make things happen.

His journey into photography began much earlier than college. He first picked up an SLR camera as a personal hobby, experimenting with shots long before stepping into any formal art or design setting.

BJ spent his early years crafting, managing a fan blog for Christina Aguilera, practicing graphic design, and even designing the official shirt for his batch at DLSU. Creativity was his comfort zone, and he poured himself into every detail of it.

Without any connections in the fashion or media industries, BJ knew he had to build his own path. His first big step came when his photos were featured in their school magazine.

That recognition became a turning point. It introduced his work to a wider audience and showed him that his passion had the power to open doors.

What started as a hobby eventually became a career. From crafting at home to being featured in school publications, those early moments laid the groundwork for what would become an incredible journey behind the lens.

Learning from the photography master

The event wasn’t just a talk. It was a full-on creative deep dive with BJ Pascual himself. Armed with the vivo V50 co-engineered with ZEISS, BJ let his viewers in on how he captures magazine-worthy portraits, fashion shots and beauty closeups straight from his mobile phone.

Nicole herself modeled throughout the masterclass, showing first-hand how powerful mobile photography can be with the device’s advanced ZEISS lenses and portrait technology.

1. Basic photography using Portrait Mode

BJ kicked things off with the foundation of it all: lighting, composition and framing. He explained how portrait mode enhances depth and focus, especially when paired with good lighting.

Tip from BJ: Want that long-legged, runway-ready illusion? Keep the subject’s face in the center of your grid. It gives the legs and background more space to stretch—hello, editorial realness.

He also explained how distortion can be used intentionally to shape the subject and make photos more dynamic, especially for storytelling.

2. Fashion photography using ZEISS Multifocal Portrait Mode

Next was a deep dive into lens play. BJ introduced the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait Mode, showing how you can switch from:

The rule? The lower the number, the wider the background. And yes—it’s all in your pocket.

Tip from BJ: Use focal length like a styling tool. Wide for drama, tight for intimacy. Choose what story you want to tell with the frame.

3. Beauty Shots Using ZEISS Style Bokeh & AI Aura Light 2.0

To close the masterclass, BJ dove into one of the most exciting features of the vivo V50 — the ZEISS Style Bokeh Effects and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0.

Using just the phone, he recreated what would normally require a full photography setup: glowing, cinematic beauty portraits that could easily pass for magazine editorials. And the best part? No bulky lenses needed.

BJ highlighted his top three ZEISS bokeh styles built into the vivo V50 — each one simulating lenses that would otherwise cost tens to hundreds of thousands:

Biotar – Known for its signature swirl that wraps light around the subject, creating a dreamy and artistic effect. (Estimated lens cost: Php 23,000)

B-Speed – Offers a subtle motion blur with curved, triangular highlights that bring life and movement to a portrait. (Estimated lens cost: Php 219,000)

Distagon – Inspired by ZEISS’ famous “Hollywood lens,” it delivers smooth, creamy background blur with distinctive hexagonal light effects. (Estimated lens cost: Php 83,000)

Tip from BJ: Use different bokeh styles to express different moods — soft swirls for a romantic feel, cinematic motion for dynamic glam, and clean blur for timeless elegance.

BJ shared how impressed he was that these effects, once only achievable with bulky prime lenses, are now available in one device. With the vivo V50, he could achieve the same level of detail, emotion, and artistry he’d typically create in a full studio setup — right from his pocket.

And of course, he wrapped it all up with a reminder that resonated: “Start with vision.” Because at the heart of every great photo isn't just technique, it’s the intent to how you tell a story

Celebrate with vivo

The vivo V50 is currently available with a Php 2,000 discount as part of vivo’s 10th anniversary celebration. Get it now in all vivo physical stores nationwide or online via vivo website, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Whether you're a budding content creator, fashion enthusiast, or casual photo lover, this is your chance to own a device that puts professional tools in your pocket.

Follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X or visit vivoglobal.ph for more exclusive masterclasses, promos and surprises. Use the hashtags #vivo10ClubPH #vivoTurns10 #vivoCelebratesYou and show the world what you can create with the vivo V50.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivoglobal.ph

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.