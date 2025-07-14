2025 ASUS Vivobook S AI laptops now available, priced in the Philippines

(From left) CPM Lead Joe Huang, BDM Harrison Cheng, and Product Marketer Rachelle Lozares stand between Vivobook S models for a closing shot

Nonstop AI Power in thin, light, and premium designs – the Vivobook S line is officially priced and readily available in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607QA), designed for the modern multitasker, is now officially launched in the country.

This value-packed Copilot+ PC is powered by the latest Snapdragon X processor, which also boasts up to 45 TOPS NPU– for faster and more seamless AI performance.

Moreover, with up to 32 hours of long battery life, this AI laptop promises nonstop productive performance. All, while easily packed inside a premium and compact Matte Gray, 1.59cm thin and 1.74kg light military grade design.

Whether for work, study or leisure, the Vivobook S16 provides an immersive and smooth visual experience. Its 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K 16:10 144Hz display provides vivid detail, making content creation, sharing, and streaming a feast for the eyes. Paired with the Snapdragon Sound and Dolby Atmos audio, sound experiences with the Vivobook S16 are rich and cinematic.

Vivobook S16: 32 hours nonstop AI performance

Nonstop AI Power in thin, light, and premium designs – the Vivobook S line, with Snapdragon, Intel, and AMD processors, is officially priced and readily available in the Philippines.

“We want to continue this [ASUS AI Laptop] legacy,” said Harrison Cheng, business development manager of ASUS Philippines, “not just as the first brand to bring the Copilot+ PCs here, but also as the first brand to bring it into the mainstream.”

By capturing an impressive 66% of the Philippine Copilot+PC Market Share in the first quarter of 2025, ASUS continues to solidify its position as a leading choice for AI computing. This quarter, the brand aims to expand the reach of ASUS AI laptops by making it more accessible to other market segments through the Vivobook S series.

Powered by the Snapdragon X processor and an NPU of up to 45 TOPs, the Vivobook S16 is a Copilot+ PC that can quickly learn, do, and finish any task heading its way. Readily available features are the Copilot, for real-time AI assistance, Click-to-Do for improved multitasking, and – finally – Recall, for smart timekeeping and file management.

Moreover, the inclusion of a dedicated Copilot key makes unlocking endless AI possibilities just one click away.

The Vivobook S16 also comes equipped with ASUS AI Apps, such as StoryCube, Adaptive Dimming, and AI Noise Cancellation. These tools make daily work smarter and simpler by algorithmic organization and spatial recognition.

Touting a 70Wh battery with up to 32 hours long battery life, the Vivobook S16 also assures unplugged multiday productivity. Backed with 16GB of ultrafast LPPDR5X memory and 512TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the performance of this AI laptop is expected to be seamless across workloads.

The Vivobook S16 also offers a complete suite of features for all kinds of usages anytime and anywhere.

Its 16-inch 2.5K 144Hz display with a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge delivers immersive and flexible viewing while its Dolby Atmos audio enriches sound quality from any content.

A full set of Input and Output ports and WiFi 6E support maximum wireless connectivity and reduce reliance on dongles. Meanwhile, Snapdragon Seamless and Microsoft Phone Link allow cross-device integration for multitasking and collaboration.

Vivobook S16 comes with de security features: a physical webcam privacy shield, support for Windows Hello, ASUS Adaptive Lock, and Microsoft Pluton security processor. These inclusions ensure data privacy, protection, and user peace of mind anytime and anywhere.

With premium specifications and intelligent integrations housed in a sleek Matte Gray, 1.59cm and 1.74kg thin and light, military grade two-part metal chassis, the ASUS Vivobook S16 is a Copilot+ PC meant for all kinds of nonstop AI productivity – all at an Always Incredible value for money!

Intelligence made accessible

ASUS continues to make AI accessible with expanded options in the 2025 Vivobook S lineup of AI laptops. The Vivobook S16 (S3607CA) is also available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor. This 16-inch variant features a Matte Gray finish while retaining a thin and light frame of 1.59cm and 1.7kg.

For users who prefer an even more thin and light frame, the Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) is also available in the Philippines. With a thinness of 1.59cm and lightness of 1.39kg, in Cool Silver, this 14-inch Vivobook is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) CPU as well.

Both Intel-powered Vivobooks have up to 20 hours of long battery life, for everyday productivity.

The Vivobook S16 (M3607HA) also comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 260 CPU, for daily-driving performance. The AMD-powered AI PC delivers up to 19 hours of battery life, while maintaining the same dimensions and color as the other Vivobook S16s.

Here are their prices.

Availability

The ASUS Vivobook S series is available at ASUS Stores and official partners nationwide. All 2025 Vivobook S AI laptops will come with an exclusive ASUS Backpack, lifetime Office Home 2024 access, and a 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. Accompanying these incredible bundles is the renowned ASUS Service Package – featuring the 2-year International Coverage and 1-year Accidental Damage Warranty.

For news and updates on ASUS’ products, visit the official website and Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Asus. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.