What to expect from compact telephoto flagship vivo X200 FE

MANILA, Philippines - Gen Z creators and young hustlers, clear your gallery and get your hashtags ready. In just two weeks, the vivo X200 FE, the X Series' first compact telephoto flagship, is dropping to flip your content game on its head.

While other brands compromise features in “compact” phones, vivo redefines it. For vivo, compact means powerful, giving you a flagship-level camera system thanks to ZEISS, combined with a bigger battery in a sleek, lightweight design.

Zoom like never before with 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera

Ready to flex your concert shots, street snaps and travel stories? The vivo X200 FE comes equipped with a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, making sure you capture moments others miss.

You’ll get up to 100x zoom to snap your bias on stage like you’re front row, or capture a stunning sunset across the city skyline without blur. The 3x optical zoom ensures your shots stay sharp, while AI Telephoto Enhance makes every photo pop with vibrant colors and crisp details.

Expect your feed to look like it was shot on a pro camera, but all from a phone that fits in your pocket.

Photo shot on vivo X200 FE with 3X zoom

Camera features built for your feed

The vivo X200 FE isn’t just about zoom but also about telling your story your way. Stage Mode lets you own the night, capturing gigs, festivals and night market strolls with bright colors and clear details, even in low light. No more blurry stories, just vibrant energy that keeps your followers tapping through.

The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature with up to five focal lengths from 23mm to 100mm lets you play with your aesthetic. You can match every photo to your vibe without heavy editing, whether you’re shooting café selfies, travel portraits, or mood-heavy street shots.

Photo shot on vivo X200 FE using 100mm focal length

Designed for creators who move

The vivo X200 FE is slim, lightweight and designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. It utilizes a trapezoidal prism periscope lens with an M-shaped optical path, providing powerful telephoto capabilities without bulky camera bumps.

Combined with AI enhancements, the vivo X200 FE captures clear details in every shot while remaining lightweight and easy to carry for everyday use or spontaneous adventures.

The vivo X200 FE is the compact flagship for creators on the go, set to arrive in the Philippines on July 18, 2025. It delivers a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera for insane zoom power, camera features like Stage Mode and ZEISS Multifocal Portraits to match your aesthetic and a sleek design that fits your lifestyle while giving you real flagship power.

If you’re ready to capture, create and share without limits, this is your sign to watch out for it.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.