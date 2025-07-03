Last-minute back-to-school shopping made easy with Home Creditâ€™s gadget deals for as low as P16 per day

Last-minute back-to-school shopping made easy with Home Credit’s gadget deals for as low as P16 per day

Grab tech essentials at sulit rates before Sulit-Skwela 2025 wraps up on July 31

MANILA, Philippines — The back-to-school season is in full swing, and for many Filipino families, it’s crunch time for last-minute shopping. With school checklists still incomplete, essential gadgets for learning, and staying connected are now top priorities.

Enjoy stress-free last-minute shopping with Home Credit

Home Credit Philippines makes last-minute shopping easier with Sulit-Skwela 2025 deals.

Get essential devices for as low as P16 per day or P469 per month through flexible installment plans of up to 24 months , with 0% interest and zero downpayment options. All it takes is one valid ID, with approval as fast as one minute.

As a bonus, every laptop purchased under the Sulit-Skwela offer comes with FREE GFiber Prepaid UNLI internet. But hurry, time’s running out! Sulit-Skwela 2025 runs until July 31, only. Don’t miss this final call to score sulit gadget deals that are easy on the pocket.

Check out the top gadgets you can get with Home Credit.

Smartphones for as low as P649 per month or just P22 per day

realme C75 – Get this reliable device for as low as P24 per day or P729 per month for 9 months, retailing at P8,999.



Tecno Mobile Camon 40 Premier 5G – Own this feature-packed 5G phone for just P46 per day or P1,359 per month for 12 months, priced at P21,999.



OPPO Reno 13 F 4G – Enjoy this amazing unit for only P26 per day or P769 per month for 18 months, which retails at P17,999.



Honor X9c – Experience this remarkable smartphone for as low as P24 per day or P719 per month for 18 months, priced at P16,999.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 – Score this budget-friendly device for just P22 per day or P649 per month for 9 months, retailing at P7,999.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – Get this premium flagship model for P88 per day or P2,629 monthly for 24 months, retailing at P84,990.

Laptop buddies for as low as P1,199 per month or just P40 per day

Acer Aspire Go 14 – Grab this well-rounded performer for everyday schoolwork for as low as P40 per day or P1,199 monthly for 18 months, retailing at P29,999.



Acer Aspire Lite 15 – Make this excellent device yours for P45 per day or P1,359 monthly for 18 months, priced at P33,999.



Lenovo Ideapad 1 82R400VXPH – Own this laptop designed for smooth multitasking for P44 per day or P1,319 monthly for 18 months, retailing at P32,995.



Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15AMN7 82VG002DPH – Get this solid back-to-school companion for as low as P47 per day or P1,399 monthly for 18 months, priced at P34,995.



HP 15 – Get your hands on this incredible laptop for P47 per day or P1,399 monthly for 18 months, retailing at P34,990.



realme Book Prime Laptop – Seize this stylish and powerful device for P88 per day or P2,639 per month for 12 months, retailing at P43,990.

Tablets for as low as P469 per month or just P16 per day

realme Pad Mini – Take advantage of this compact device built for everyday use, available for just P36 per day or P1,079 monthly for 6 months, with a retail price of P8,990.



Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE – Enjoy this reliable tablet for P23 per day or P689 per month over 9 months, priced at P8,499.



Honor Pad X9a with Keyboard – Get this multi-tasking-ready tablet for only P17 per day or P509 per month for 18 months, priced at P11,999.



Huawei Matepad SE - Avail this sleek and versatile device for P30 per day or P889 monthly for 9 months, retailing at P10,999.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus – Experience high performance in a slim package for as low as P60 per day or P1,799 per month for 6 months, retailing at P14,990.



OPPO Pad Air – Get this lightweight and dependable tablet for just P16 per day or P469 monthly for 18 months, priced at P10,999.

Enjoy the Sulit-Skwela promo at over 15,000 Home Credit partner stores in more than 75 provinces nationwide.

Applying for product installments is easy, with in-store Home Credit sales representatives ready to assist. For added convenience, you can also apply for pre-approval through the Home Credit App, available on Google Play, the App Store, or Huawei AppGallery for a faster and smoother shopping experience.

To explore gadget specs, find nearby partner stores, compare prices, browse the latest Home Credit deals, visit Shoppingmall.ph.

For more updates from Home Credit Philippines, check out its official website, www.homecredit.ph, or follow its official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Home Credit. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.