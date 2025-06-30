REVIEW: The new ASUS Vivobook S16 AI Laptop is built for the smart hustler

With its big screen, smart AI features and battery that lasts all day, the ASUS Vivobook S16 doesn’t just keep up with a busy day, it also makes it feel a little easier.

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re always jumping from one thing to the next, like meetings, side hustles, maybe editing a quick video here and there, the new ASUS Vivobook S16 AI Laptop feels like it just gets you.

I used it for a week across work and downtime, and right away, it felt like more than just a nice-looking laptop.

Big screen energy, minimal weight

First things first, the build quality of the ASUS Vivobook S16 is impressive right out of the box. It feels solid, looks premium, and the Matte Gray finish gives it a clean, modern look that stands out without being too loud.

Despite the laptop’s expansive 16-inch WQXGA display, it’s impressively portable. The screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives more vertical space than a standard 16:9, perfect for scrolling through documents, spreadsheets or timelines.

It also runs at a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which I initially associated with gaming, but now I can’t imagine multitasking on anything less. The motion is fluid and eye strain is noticeably reduced during long working hours.

And yet, this machine is only 1.59cm thin and weighs just 1.74kg. That’s lighter than most laptops with smaller screens. Add to that a premium metallic finish in a stylish Matte Gray, and you get something that looks clean and professional without trying too hard.

Moreover, the ASUS Vivobook S16 also deserves some praise for its keyboard and smart touchpad, which all improve the overall experience.

Battery built for back-to-back days

For someone always on the go, the ASUS Vivobook S16’s battery is a game-changer. I took it with me on a recent work trip, the kind where outlets are unpredictable and your phone hits low-batt by noon. But I never had to worry. Even if the hustle didn’t stop, neither did the ASUS Vivobook S16.

With its 70Wh battery, ASUS promises up to 32 hours of battery life, and in real-world use, it got impressively close. After a full day of remote work, video calls, browser tabs galore and a bit of light content creation, I still had battery left the next morning.

Even better? The laptop stayed cool and completely silent the entire time. That’s the power of the Snapdragon® X platform which is built performance, but without the usual heat or the sound of fans going full blast.

AI that helps, not just hypes

If you’ve used other AI tools before, you’ll feel right at home with Copilot+ features on the ASUS Vivobook S16. You can chat with it, ask questions, summarize documents, crunch numbers, or even generate images—all within your device. But what sets Copilot apart is how deeply it’s integrated into your workflow.

During a packed day of writing and research, I used Copilot to summarize lengthy articles or rework email drafts—all without opening extra tabs or tools. Everything felt smooth, fast and more importantly—genuinely useful.

Beyond the basics, Copilot+ features bring even more AI smarts to the table. Programs, like Recall let you scroll back through your past activity like a visual timeline, making it easy to revisit files, websites, and apps you’ve opened.

Cocreator in Paint turns your sketches into full-blown visuals using text-to-image generation, a fun, creative bonus for when inspiration strikes.

With a Microsoft 365 personal subscription, things level up even further. Copilot can build a PowerPoint deck from an outline, suggest formulas in Excel, analyze data, and refine your writing with intelligent suggestions—all natively within the tools you already use. Tasks that used to require multiple AI tools (or even subscriptions) are now built into one seamless experience.

It’s not just AI for the sake of it. It’s AI that’s ready when you need it and makes your workday easier.

Full ports, skip the dongle

Unlike many modern laptops that sacrifice function for form, the Vivobook S16 packs a full set of I/O ports: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and a microSD card reader. I connected my phone and transferred photos from a shoot—all without reaching for a single adapter.

It’s a small detail, but one that makes a huge difference when you’re always on the go.

ASUS Vivobook S16 works hard as you do

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is a thoughtful companion for people who switch gears throughout the day.

It gives you the power of AI, the battery life of a true mobile workhorse, and the visual real estate of a 16-inch screen, without the weight and bulk usually attached to it.

From the Snapdragon® X chip with its 45 TOPS NPU, to the 144Hz WQXGA display, to the ultralight build and 32-hour battery promise, this laptop is made for the smart hustler—and it delivers.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 Copilot+ PC is available now starting at P50,995. It comes with a bundle including an ASUS Backpack, Lifetime Office Home 2024 and 1-Year Microsoft 365 Basic, ASUS 2-Year International Coverage and 1-Year Accidental Damage Warranty for added peace of mind

Get this laptop in ASUS Concept Stores, authorized retailers and online. Visit https://ph.asus.click/wheretobuy2025 for more information.

